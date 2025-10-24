NICKO MCBRAIN: 'Maybe I'll Be Asked To Do A Couple Of Songs' On Next IRON MAIDEN Studio Album

In a new interview with Jason Green of Waste Some Time With Jason Green, Nicko McBrain confirmed that he is still technically a member of IRON MAIDEN despite having retired from touring with the band nearly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm still a member of the band, but what does that mean exactly? Well, I'm still part of the family, so I do a lot of work with the fan club, and I'm going out and doing still IRON MAIDEN-related stuff [at conventions like Son Of Monsterpalooza]. And, yeah, it's great."

Regarding the possibility of playing on a new IRON MAIDEN album in the future, Nicko said: "First of all, there's no plans to make a new album as yet. That could change. So if that that's the case, maybe I'll be asked to do a couple of songs."

McBrain went on to say that his health issues, including the partial paralysis he experienced when he suffered a stroke nearly three years ago, contributed to his decision to stop touring with MAIDEN.

"I had a stroke in '23, in January, January the 19th, to be exact," he said. "And it left my right side paralyzed down to the waist and just slightly below. I couldn't move my leg very well. Anyway, it left me with a handicap of not being able to play fast single-stroke rolls, 16th notes, 32nd notes, a tempo like that, and then on from there. You need two hands to do that kind of speed, and [my right arm] just didn't work [the same way] anymore. So, we used to have to change the drum fills on various songs over the last two tours, the 'Legacy Of The Beast' tour part two, and then 'Future Past'. But going forward, there were songs on this new set that I knew I would have difficulty playing, and we wouldn't wanna change them, like the parts we changed, say, in 'Trooper', for instance; I didn't play the big drum fills anymore. So, we agreed. I had a big conversation with Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist and founder] and I told him, 'Look, I'm finding it very difficult with all the traveling and the recuperating time.' We didn't have days off, so to speak. And he said, 'Okay, I get it. And maybe it's best.' And so it was more of 80 percent me, 20 percent in agreement with the rest of the guys to hang it up. And that's why I retired."

Last month, Harris told Rock Candy magazine editor Howard Johnson about MAIDEN's first lineup change in 25 years: "To be honest, we didn't really have a choice and had to make the change after Nicko suffered his health issues. It was what it was, and we had a decision to make as to whether we wanted to carry on or not. Obviously we had a tour booked at the time that it happened, and the rest of us all wanted to continue. But ultimately, after we got through all that, it was Nick's decision to step away and we all respected the fact that he'd decided to do that."

McBrain announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. The now-73-year-old musician also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the legendary rock band. He has since been replaced by Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and Harris's longtime bandmate in BRITISH LION.

This past July, Nicko told "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about his exit from MAIDEN: "I had my health issues, which was one of the primary reasons that I decided to hang it up with the guys. And I wasn't doing the songs justice because of the handicap that I had. And it wasn't fair on everybody else either in the band. They supported me 100 percent through the 'The Future Past Tour', and that was fantastic. I couldn't have asked for a better bunch of brothers to support me through my darkest hour."

Elaborating on the physical ailments which contributed to his decision to retire from touring with IRON MAIDEN, Nicko said: "Primarily, I was fed up with touring in terms of the travel and not having days to recoup my body… I wasn't so much slowing down, although we did play the songs that… I got told off at rehearsals last year because I was playing the songs too fast, 'cause I'd been playing with [my Florida-based side project] TITANIUM TART [which plays MAIDEN songs] before I went off and did the rehearsals in Australia with MAIDEN. And I actually got told off for playing too quick. So it wasn't a question of not being able to drive the band. It was just not being able to drive the band with the drum fills that I'd been used to playing for 42 years. So the question mark was raised about the performance side. And that's quite right…So that was part of the decision that I made."

When Nicko first went public with his stroke in August 2023, the drummer said in a statement that the episode left him "paralyzed" down one side of his body and "worried" that his career with the band was over.

Five years ago, McBrain was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer and opened up about it in a single interview in 2021 but otherwise kept it mostly under wraps.

McBrain officially joined IRON MAIDEN in December 1982 for the 1983 "Piece Of Mind" album and tour, replacing Clive Burr, after McBrain's previous band TRUST had supported IRON MAIDEN during the U.K. leg of the "Killers" tour in 1981. McBrain brought a degree of finesse and technicality that was largely missing from IRON MAIDEN's early output. Whereas Burr was often lauded for his heavy-handed, punk-oriented style, McBrain was largely the opposite, playing with a degree of dexterity and flair that helped primary songwriter Harris take MAIDEN down more adventurous paths. He eventually became the third longest-tenured member of MAIDEN, behind Harris and guitarist Dave Murray.