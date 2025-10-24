MADBALL To Release New Album In March 2026; First Single 'Tethered' Due Next Month

New York hardcore veterans MADBALL will release a new album in March 2026. The LP's first single, "Tethered", will arrive in November.

MADBALL will next support California hardcore outfit LIONHEART on a European tour in early 2026. Additional support will come from GIDEON and SLOPE.

On Thursday (October 23),MADBALL shared the following update via social media: "Looking forward to next year for many reasons! We will be kicking off the year with this banger of a line up - do not sleep on this tour … get your tix asap!! New album will be dropping in March 2026 - very excited for people to hear it !! First single Tethered will drop in Nov, this year!"

In August 2023, longtime MADBALL bassist Jorge "Hoya Roc" Guerra announced his departure from the band. MADBALL frontman Freddy Cricien later said that there was "no bad blood or animosity" between him and Guerra, explaining that they were "simply moving in different directions".

MADBALL originated in the late 1980s, as a side project of AGNOSTIC FRONT. The band developed after AGNOSTIC FRONT frontman Roger Miret would let his younger half-brother, Freddy Cricien, take the microphone and perform lead vocals during AGNOSTIC FRONT shows.

MADBALL's latest album, "For The Cause", was released in June 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (RANCID),who is also featured on the album.

Press photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records