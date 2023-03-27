NIGHT RANGER's JACK BLADES Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing 'Successful Procedure'

NIGHT RANGER bassist/vocalist Jack Blades has been discharged from hospital after undergoing a "successful procedure".

As a result of Blades's hospitalization, NIGHT RANGER was forced to postpone three concerts: March 23 in Anaheim, California, March 24 in Ivins, Utah and March 25 in Stateline, Nevada. New dates are currently being scheduled for late October.

Late Sunday night (March 26),NIGHT RANGER released the following statement via social media: "We've got an update on Jack… and it's good news! He is now out of the hospital and feeling great.

"Last week he was admitted due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure. We are so happy everything went well. Jack can't wait to get back out on the road and neither can we! Our goal is to play all remaining shows as currently scheduled.

"THANK YOU for the immense support and a SPECIAL THANK YOU to the doctors, nurses & staff at Garden Grove & Orange County Global Medical Centers."

NIGHT RANGER released its 12th studio album, "ATBPO", in August 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. "ATBPO" stands for "And The Band Played On", an ode to making music during the COVID-19 era.

NIGHT RANGER began writing the album in early 2020, amid the onset of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock and roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we were in.

"With 'ATBPO', I really feel like we've gone back to our roots of who we are as a band," Blades told KATV in a 2021 interview. "Even though this album was a challenge to make, it was all us together. Every song is all our heart and soul and what's coming from us. These songs are directly who we are. That's why we're so stoked to get this album out to the fans so they can experience the whole picture and not just a few singles. They get to experience what NIGHT RANGER is all about."

Blades went on to say that he hopes to be writing songs and touring until the day he dies.

"I think the biggest focus for us right now is touring," he said. "It's much more important to put on a great show than to have hits at this stage of the game. We enjoy touring even more now than when we did back in the '80s. It is just fun now. We don't have to prove anything or make a name for ourselves. We are who we are, so that allows us to throw in songs that maybe we grew up listening to or tell a different story because we do have a lot of stories. And the audience really enjoys that too because we get a chance to get them really involved. I mean this is what I do. NIGHT RANGER is going to be around for a long time to come."

Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and enjoyed a radio audience that exceeds one billion, NIGHT RANGER has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era.

NIGHT RANGER is Jack Blades (bass, vocals),Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals),Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars),Eric Levy (keyboards),and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).