NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN 'Would Love To' Work With HALESTORM's LZZY HALE

September 26, 2024

In a recent interview with The Charismatic Voice, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen spoke about which other musicians she would like to collaborate with. She said: "I would love to work with [HALESTORM's] Lzzy Hale. We've met once at a festival in the U.K. And there I felt a little starstruck, 'cause ever since I heard that beginning note of [the HALESTORM track] 'I Miss The Misery', that song where she's, like, [hitting that high note], I was, like, 'Okay, yes. Yeah.'"

Jansen previously expressed her admiration for Hale in a 2023 interview with U.K.'s Metal Hammer magazine. After naming HALESTORM's 2012 LP "The Strange Case Of..." as one of the ten records that changed her life, Floor said: "I'm not sure exactly how I stumbled upon 'I Miss The Misery', but that was the first thing I heard from HALESTORM. The first thing Lzzy Hale does in the song is this howl, and she really got me on the first note — that's rare. I was, like, 'Okay, damn!' It's very American-produced and that hook of 'whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh' is pretty cheesy, but it totally works."

She added: "I've seen her live and all I can think is, how on Earth does your voice survive? She screams and kicks and grunts and everything she does is super cool. Lzzy is a powerhouse. She stands for being feminine in a man's world and describing her feelings quite to the point in her lyrics."

In November 2022, Floor revealed that she was "cancer free" after undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed following a breast cancer diagnosis.

In October 2023, Floor and SABATON drummer Hannes Van Dahl welcomed their second child, Lucy. Jansen and Van Dahl also have a seven-year-old daughter named Freja, who was born on March 15, 2017.

In April 2023, NIGHTWISH surprised fans by announcing that the band was not going to be playing any live shows for the foreseeable future and would be not be touring in support of the group's latest studio album, "Yesterwynde", which arrived on September 20, 2024 via Nuclear Blast.

