  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

NIKKI SIXX Hints At Setlist Changes For MÖTLEY CRÜE's Spring/Summer 2024 Tour Dates

March 30, 2024

Nikki Sixx has hinted at some changes for MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist when the band resumes touring in early May.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist for the 2023 "The World Tour" remained very similar to the one from the 2022 "The Stadium Tour", with "Wild Side" opening the show before Sixx and his bandmates ran through a 15-song set that includes other classics like "Shout At The Devil", "Home Sweet Home", "Dr. Feelgood" and the closing number "Kickstart My Heart".

On Friday, March 29, Sixx took to his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to write: "Great week for CRÜE- worked on new songs with [John] 5 for the summer shows-Me and Tommy [Lee, CRÜE drummer] came up with a cool setlist and the stage set is moving along nicely. Lots of planning for new music release and boatloads of press being confirmed. I have this say,this was a Good Friday."

MÖTLEY CRÜE has some festival dates coming up this spring and summer, including Welcome To Rockville, Festival D'été De Québec, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Before those, they will play Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on May 3 and 4.

In early 2023, MÖTLEY CRÜE went into the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock and recorded three new songs, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

MÖTLEY CRÜE debuted its cover of "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" during a "secret" June 30, 2023 club performance for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, the now-72-year-old musician later filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.

After billing its 2014-15 concert trek as "The Final Tour" and signing a "cessation-of-touring contract," MÖTLEY CRÜE announced in late 2019 that it was reuniting for a stadium tour that would be co-headlined by DEF LEPPARD. POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS opened all of the concerts.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Live Nation)

Find more on Motley crue
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).