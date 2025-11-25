NIKKI SIXX On MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2015 Farewell Tour: 'We Honestly Thought That Was It. We Were Done.'

In a new interview with Portland, Oregon's KPTV Fox 12, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke about the band's upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of CRÜE's groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The 33-city Live Nation-produced trek will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA. Reflecting on MÖTLEY CRÜE's four-and-a-half-decade career, Nikki said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're musicians, so we make music. I'm a writer for different things — books and, obviously, all the lyrics for the band — so it's always about writing music and being creative and then taking it out to the people. It never really felt like — I don't know — it's always felt pretty cohesive. It's part of our process."

He continued: "We did in 2015 do a farewell tour. And we honestly thought that was it. We were done. Everything was cool. And then the [MÖTLEY CRÜE] movie came out on Netflix, 'The Dirt'. And I don't know how many hundreds of millions of people saw that, and [it] put us in a place where they came to us and asked us if we wanted to do eight shows. And we were, like, it's a lot of work to put a show together. And we were, like, 'We love to play for our fans, but we've kind of already wrapped it up,' and blah, blah, blah. They said, 'No. Eight stadiums.' And we were, like, 'Oh.' And then we ended up doing 138 stadiums, us and DEF LEPPARD. And it was just exciting to be back out there again."

Regarding the upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" trek, Nikki said: "I am looking forward to this tour because it's an evening of great songs from EXTREME and TESLA and MÖTLEY CRÜE. And also, for us to go out and have to top the original 'Carnival Of Sins' tour, which was a lot of eye candy — a lot of eye candy."

Asked how he and his MÖTLEY CRÜE bandmates plan on topping the original "Carnival Of Sins" tour, Nikki said: "You top it with technology, and we're just talking about all that now. It's good to get an early start on that kind of stuff. And we have to build out video content. We just did a [Las] Vegas residency and we used some really cool software to build in some storytelling in the show. And it was just over-the-top beautiful, what you can do. So the whole idea of the carnival or what's going on behind the carnival in the 'Carnival Of Sins' is open-ended. It's not a big towering wall of metal they have to stick in a truck. It's literally — you can take people somewhere else, which is super exciting."

Earlier in the month, Nikki told Mike Hsu of the 100 FM The Pike radio station about "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins": "Listen, two of our biggest and most successful tours was the 'Dr. Feelgood' tour. And that's not to negate 'Girls, Girls, Girls' or any of that stuff, but that was a big peaking time for us and that album connected with people. And then the 'Carnival Of Sins' tour 20 years ago. That was unbelievable. It was such a fun experience. And we were just, like, 'It's an anniversary of that and that DVD and people still talk to us about that show.' We were, like, 'Well, what can you do now with technology that you couldn't do back then?' They didn't have video screens back then, and anything that you could do that would encompass and take over the imagination of all the people there. And that we had an opportunity to do that in [Las] Vegas on a couple things. 'In The Beginning', [which] starts off the 'Shout At The Devil' album, we had an amazing visual presentation of 'In The Beginning'. Mid-show, everything went dark and there's this, basically, devil talking to you, narrating that, which then led into 'Shout At The Devil'. And these are the kind of things, when you think about the 'Carnival' environment, how far we can take it — it's super exciting for us."

Regarding MÖTLEY CRÜE's choice of support acts for the tour, Nikki said: "We're really stoked with TESLA and EXTREME, because the idea of TESLA and EXTREME and MÖTLEY CRÜE is it's all about songs, however you interpret them. You can play 'em RAMMSTEIN style or you can play 'em George Thorogood style or you can play 'em whatever. A good song is a good song, and that's what I'm really excited about. We've had the best time when we look out at the fans. We did 'The Stadium Tour' [in 2022]. They were singing every Joan Jett song, all the POISON songs, all the DEF LEPPARD songs, all the MÖTLEY CRÜE songs. So this has a little feel of that. They're in sheds and stuff — they're not stadiums — which is a cool place to play in the summer outside."

Asked if the upcoming extensive tour is MÖTLEY CRÜE "putting a cap on it", considering his recent comment that leaving his family behind to go on the road was becoming increasingly difficult for him, Sixx said: "No. It's summertime. It's great to be able to go out and be with the band and the fans and not leave my family behind 'cause they're in school and all this kind of stuff. So, summers are a great time for bands that have been around for a while and have families because we can go out and play and still be able to be with our families. That's always kind of been the hardest part for me, is being separated from that. I'm a dad and a husband and a sobriety advocate and a musician before I am a rock star. Though that doesn't equate to me, but I understand that. But I'm just saying, I don't put all my eggs just in that basket 'cause it would feel very one-dimensional to me. I have a lot of dimension that I like to enjoy in my life. I have an animation company. That brings me amazing amount of creative joy, and great partners. And there's so many other things that I do as well as MÖTLEY CRÜE. So I'm really grateful, dude — really grateful."

He added: "And no, this isn't a cap on anything. And then plugging it into summertime, it just works for everybody. It's just a blast."

MÖTLEY CRÜEsaid that $1 from every ticket sold for "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to fund hands-on arts programs for young people.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency launched on September 12 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3. The shows had initially been set for spring but were rescheduled after frontman Vince Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke last Christmas.

In September, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep last Christmas night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details.