NIKKI SIXX On VINCE NEIL's Return To Stage After Suffering A Stroke: 'I'm Proud Of Him, The Fact That He Had The Courage To Get Up There'

During an appearance on the November 25 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke about the band's upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of CRÜE's groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The 33-city Live Nation-produced trek will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA. Regarding how the tour came together, Nikki said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were looking for the right time slot and the right venues to play and also the right support. It's not as easy as fans might think when you're a specific genre of music that our fans are gonna like. So the fact that TESLA and EXTREME both wanted to sign on… I really like this package too, because from the very beginning to the very end, it's just a lot of great songs."

Sixx continued: "We talk about songwriting a lot and about how important songs are, and they really make a difference in a band. You could have a band that's a killer band, killer musicians, killer stage show, but they don't have those great songs or a lot of those great songs. And that was always super important to MÖTLEY CRÜE, whether it was stuff like 'Red Hot' off the 'Shout At The Devil', or songs like 'Generation Swine' off of that album. Anything we've done in our career, it was about how good the song was. It didn't matter how it was played. So TESLA and EXTREME, look at the songs they have. We're both fans of both of their bands."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if MÖTLEY CRÜE reached out to some other bands from the same era or even tried to broker some reunions in order to team up with them for a possible tour, Nikki said: "You look at who's available. You look at who's alive, and then you're, like, 'Well, which bands are still drawing?' I don't wanna name names, but there's a lot of bands that I really like that only have maybe two members and they're playing to 200-to-500-seat clubs, and it's, like, I love 'em, but you're playing an amphitheater that can go up to 40,000 people. You wanna be sure that you got someone that's pulling in people. If you're an EXTREME fan or a TESLA fan and you like some MÖTLEY CRÜE songs, you may get really turned on to more MÖTLEY CRÜE songs or vice versa. MÖTLEY CRÜE fans may know one or two TESLA songs, and then they go see 'em live and they become a bigger fan of their bigger catalog. So it's not as easy as, like I said, as you would think. We go round and round and round. And there might've been a couple bands that agencies talked to their agent and said, 'Hey, why don't you guys just kind of pull it together and it'd be a great summertime for everybody?' And some people are just resistant to that. And I have to respect that."

As for what MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist for "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour might look like, Nikki said: "We wanna get into some songs that we either haven't played or haven't played the long time. And it's hard, because you have the hits., and you have a lot of hits up there, and then what are you gonna do? Take 'Dr. Feelgood' out and play 'Knock 'Em Dead, Kid' from 'Shout Out The Devil'? I think some people are gonna be disappointed. So how do you get some of those deeper tracks — 'Too Young To Fall In Love', 'Piece Of Your Action' — how do you get those in there and not obliterate the fact that people are there to hear also those big hits. [Those songs were] a big part of them growing up and workout playlists, the whole thing. We hear everything about how our music has been infiltrated into people's lives over the years, whether they were teenagers or young adults. So it's always a balancing act. And it's hard because you have a contract. And fans don't know this, but we have a contract that says we can only play a certain amount of time. And that's because TESLA has this contract, 'cause they have to play, and then EXTREME, and then there's the changeover, and the whole thing is, like, it can't run late. As you know, you run past curfew and then it starts to get into all kinds of problems with stage hands. So it takes a lot of real conversations to be, like, 'Well, how many songs can we take in there?' We've been doing this really fun medley for years, and that's an easy one, to take that medley out and add two really cool tracks in there and people haven't heard in a long time. So we're starting to talk about it. We are, like — what? — eight months away till opening night. So it's nice to have the time."

Sixx also talked about Vince Neil's performance during CRÜE's recent return to the stage in Las Vegas. The residency shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM had initially been set for spring but were rescheduled after the singer revealed he had suffered a stroke last Christmas. Nikki said: "I'm proud of him, the fact that he had the courage to get up there. And when the whole thing went down and he had the stroke and we had to cancel the first residency, there was doubt. We didn't know, like, is he going to recover from this? And I know he had fear. But you put the time in, and there's a lot of stuff that you can do.

"Your health is everything," Sixx explained. "I don't care how big your band is. I don't care how big of a star you are. I don't care how wealthy you tell people you are. If you don't have your health, you've really got nothing.

"We've worked all these years, 40 years together, and been touring the world, and now it's something that could literally make it so he could never get on stage again," Nikki added. "So the fact that he did get on stage… And I'm appreciative that he went out and talked about [his health scare in a couple of interviews recently], because there's a lot of people that when stuff goes wrong in their life — and I could just speak about myself with addiction — people either write them off or they can't survive it. They can't survive it. And we were there, and we were there the whole time along, talking to him and him focusing on doctors and health and stuff. And we spent a lot of time in rehearsal to give him that opportunity to really get that muscle in shape, the vocal cords. And I was so happy. It just sounded so good. And it felt good."

Nikki wasn't the only member of CRÜE who was full of praise for Vince's vocal performances at the Las Vegas residency. During a September 15 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 was asked how he, drummer Tommy Lee and Sixx felt Neil would perform less than a year after his health scare, John 5 said: "Well, we didn't really know, but when we got into rehearsal, we were, like, 'Oh. He's moving good.' And then he started singing, and we were, like, 'Oh my God, he's singing great, actually.' So I don't know what happened, but he is — I've been in the band for three years now, and he's singing so well. I'm, like, 'Wow, this is incredible.' And he looks great. And I just go into his room all the time and tell him how proud I am of him. Because in the [Las Vegas Review-Journal] interview [where Vince first revealed his stroke], he said, yeah, he had to learn how to walk again and all that stuff. I mean, that's serious stuff. So maybe he was just, like, 'Oh, okay, and then just everything clicked. I mean, he's killing it. And there's no tracks or anything like that. He's just singing great… When I heard 'Home Sweet Home', I was, like, 'Holy shit. This is really, really great.' So I'm just so proud of him. And the guys in the band were, like, 'This is some of the best shows we've ever done.' So, we're super, super excited."

In a separate interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, John 5 stated about CRÜE's latest Vegas residency: "The real magic was Vince Neil. What he went through and his struggles and how he performed and how he sang, I'll never forget it for the rest of my life. He did such a great job, and I was so proud of him because I knew what hell he went through, and I was so happy for the guy. What he said — he even said it — he was in a wheelchair and then he had to learn how to walk again. And I was, like, 'Oh my God.' The struggle and how terrifying that must have been. So that was the real magic of that residency. And I'm telling you right now — every single show was amazing. There wasn't a bad show. And I listen and I read those comments and I listen and I'm so focused in on every show. And every show was awesome. I was so proud of him."

Asked if there was a point, in his mind, when he found out what happened to Vince, that he thought he might never be able to play with MÖTLEY CRÜE again, John 5 said: "Well, I wasn't sure. Nobody really knew anything. And I would text with Vince, and he would say, 'Oh, I'm doing good, I'm doing good,' and things like that. But no one really knew what was going on. You heard rumblings. So it was wild."

A couple of months after Vince's health scare, MÖTLEY CRÜE announced that its residency at Sin City's Dolby Live at Park MGM — originally set to run March 28 through April 19 — had been delayed until September. At the time, MÖTLEY CRÜE's statement said only that the singer required a "medical procedure." The CRÜE also canceled May's planned performance at Maryland's Boardwalk Rock festival.

Two months ago, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep last Christmas night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" on September 24, Neil said he'd had "four strokes throughout the years. Two of 'em I didn't even know I had. One of 'em was a mini stroke that happened and I just lost feeling in my hand. And that was it. And I got over that pretty quickly. But then this last one, it was a big one."

When Trunk asked how doctors could tell that Neil had had previous strokes, the singer explained, "because they could see it in your brain. It's scarred right around the same spot. I had four scars in my brain, and the neurologist said those are all strokes." Neil added that you can have a small stroke and not even realize it.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details. Neil told "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he went to sleep on Christmas night and then woke up and couldn't get out of bed.

"I'm, like, 'What's going on?' And my left leg wouldn't work, and my left arm wouldn't work. So I had to get help out of bed. I couldn't push myself up to get myself comfortable in bed. And I had to have help," he said. "And slowly but surely, the sensation came back in my legs. And I had to learn to walk again. I went from a wheelchair to a walker to a cane to — I can walk now, but for five months it was just off and on, not knowing what's gonna happen. And the doctor said that I probably wouldn't be on stage again. And I was, like, 'No, man. I can't do that.' And so I just tried. I worked my butt off to get back in shape to go on stage. And I was really sad to have to cancel those shows, but I just wasn't ready yet. I wasn't ready to be back on stage yet. It was really sad, but it's really worth it now, 'cause I can get on stage and sing and all that good stuff."

The deluxe box set version of the 40th anniversary of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Theatre Of Pain" album is out now, featuring reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl and bonus material including a 1985 Long Beach live concert, rare demos and a 76-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and memories from that era.