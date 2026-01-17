NIKKI SIXX Says He Is 'Proud To Be Part Of' MÖTLEY CRÜE, Thanks His Bandmates For 'Decades Of Loud, Dangerous, Honest Music'

Bassist Nikki Sixx of the iconic rock band MÖTLEY CRÜE, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, took to his Facebook page earlier today (Saturday, January 17) to write: "As time rolls on, you forget the little things — the small, throwaway moments that years later turn out to be the birth of something that changes you… and a lot of other people's lives.

"Back [in 1981], I was pretty much living in a dilapidated house just off Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood. Falling apart. Barely hanging on. Worth noting, though — it did have a waterbed and an old rotary Bakelite phone. So yeah, we were doing just fine. That was the house where I showed a 17-year-old [MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] Tommy Lee a pile of songs that would later end up on our debut album. It's where we first met [MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist] Mick Mars. It's where we dreamed, jammed, argued, laughed, and tried to turn noise, attitude, and fun into something you could actually explain. We rehearsed like madmen. Burned through a few singers before we finally met [MÖTLEY CRÜE singer] Vince Neil. That house — four broke, ratty kids with nothing but ideas and nerve — was where the name MÖTLEY CRÜE was born. Along with about a million other stories that probably shouldn't be told in polite company.

"The bottom line is this: we all start somewhere. And most of the time, we have no clue what's about to come out of those first moments.

"In that house, MÖTLEY CRÜE was born 45 years ago.

"I hope you've enjoyed the ride as much as we have.

"Proud to be part of this band. Thank you to Vince, Tommy, and Mick for decades of loud, dangerous, honest music. I still go back and look at those old lyrics and wonder how the hell I had the balls at that age to play and say what we said — and nobody ever questioned us. Complete creative freedom.

"Thank you. And God bless the Children of the Beast."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CRÜE's groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The 33-city Live Nation-produced trek will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency launched on September 12, 2025 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3, 2025. The shows had initially been set for spring 2025 but were rescheduled after Neil suffered a stroke around Christmas 2024.

In September 2025, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep the Christmas night of 2024, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details.