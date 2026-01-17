THE HALO EFFECT Is Working On Third Studio Album: It's 'Shaping Up To Be Incredible', Says MIKAEL STANNE

In a new interview with Chile's Futuro radio, THE HALO EFFECT frontman Mikael Stanne was asked if there are any plans for the band to tour South America in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No real plans right now, but we are working on our third album right now, so as soon as that is out, like by the end of the year or something like that, it's gonna be time to tour again, of course. So, I hope we can come [to Chile] and do a proper tour."

Regarding his working relationship with his THE HALO EFFECT bandmates, Stanne said: "It's super fun. I mean, it really is like a passion project among friends. So, to get to travel together with my friends who I've known since I was a teenager, it's pretty awesome. And the new album is shaping up to be incredible. I just heard one song today, and, yeah, it's gonna be fantastic. So I hope we can come [to Chile after the LP is released]."

THE HALO EFFECT is the project featuring five former members of the Swedish metal band IN FLAMES — Jesper Strömblad (guitar),Daniel Svensson (drums),Peter Iwers (bass),Niclas Engelin (guitar) and Stanne (vocals).

Last November, THE HALO EFFECT released an EP, "We Are Shadows", via Nuclear Blast. The effort included five cover songs, featuring one track picked by each bandmember.

THE HALO EFFECT's second album, "March Of The Unheard", came out in January 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Shortly after "March Of The Unheard"'s release, THE HALO EFFECT embarked on its first-ever headline tour in Europe. Industrial outfit and labelmates PAIN were special guest on this tour and to round up this great package, melo-death shooting stars from Finland BLOODRED HOURGLASS joined as support.

THE HALO EFFECT's debut album, "Days Of The Lost", entered the official chart in Sweden in the summer of 2022 at position No. 1. This was believed to be the first time a debut LP from a metal act had ever topped the chart in Sweden in its first week of release. "Days Of The Lost" also landed at No. 6 in Germany.

A founding member of IN FLAMES, Strömblad quit the band in February 2010 in order to continue receiving treatment for his alcohol addiction.

Strömblad's THE HALO EFFECT bandmates have been supportive in his battle with the bottle, going so far as to hire THE HAUNTED's Patrik Jensen to fill in for him at any gigs he is unable to play.

