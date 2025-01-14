NINE INCH NAILS Delay Official Announcement Of 2025 World Tour Due To Los Angeles Fires

NINE INCH NAILS have confirmed they will embark on a world tour this year. However, the Trent Reznor-fronted outfit decided to delay the official announcement due to the ongoing fires in Los Angeles.

"Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon," the band wrote on social media on Monday (January 13). "We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening."

So far, three dates have leaked for what is apparently being billed as NINE INCH NAILS' "Peel It Back" world tour: August 23 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario; August 31 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio; and September 10 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. There are also rumors of shows in Atlanta, Raleigh, Philadelphia and London.

"Peel It Back" is a nod to NINE INCH NAILS' 1994 song "March Of The Pigs".

NINE INCH NAILS last performed in 2022 but hasn't embarked on a world tour since "The Trilogy Tour" of 2017 and 2018.

In recent years, Reznor and longtime collaborator and now-NINE INCH NAILS bandmate Atticus Ross have been busy scoring movies, receiving a number of awards, including a Golden Globe for "Challengers".

In the spring of 2024, Reznor and Ross spoke about their plans for NINE INCH NAILS, including a possible new album. "I do feel excited about starting on the next record," Ross said. "I think we're in a place now where we kind of have an idea."

In December, Reznor confirmed that he and Ross were "taking the inspiration we've garnered and funneling it into a NINE INCH NAILS project, which we're working on now. We're ready to be back in the driver's seat."

In March 2020, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts". Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were described on NIN's web site as "two different records for two different mindsets."

Prior to "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts", Reznor and Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.