NINE INCH NAILS Release 'Tron Ares: Divergence', A Companion To 'Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'

Out today, "Tron Ares: Divergence" reimagines the original "Tron: Ares" soundtrack with 20 songs — a mix of previously unreleased "Tron: Ares" score material from NINE INCH NAILS alongside remixes from ARCA, Mark Pritchard, Boys Noize, Lanark Artefax, Chilly Gonzales, Danny L Harle, Jack Dangers, Pixel Grip, Working Men's Club, The Dare and Schwefelgelband.

"Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" — featuring all original music created by NINE INCH NAILS for the third installment in the groundbreaking "Tron" film franchise — debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Dance Album charts and in the top five of the Billboard 200 last fall. In the U.K., it claimed the top spot on the official soundtrack albums chart. The soundtrack, which marked the first-ever film score by the pioneering group, is a bracing departure from the acclaimed scores that bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a Grammy and an Emmy in the process.

Lead single "As Alive As You Need Me To Be", which won a Grammy for "Best Rock Song", was hailed by The New York Times as "a return to the buzz-bomb synthesizers, stomping march beat, stereo ricochets and gut-wrenching vocals of the band's heyday."

Earlier this month, NINE INCH NAILS launched the second North American leg of their critically acclaimed "Peel It Back" tour with shows in such cities as New Orleans, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Boston, Newark, Montreal and Hamilton. The run follows last year's sold-out global tour across Europe and North America, which drew more than 450,000 fans and earned widespread praise. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation — a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness…" Uproxx hailed it as "a triumph of sound, obviously, but also sight. It could have been a movie, and NINE INCH NAILS were the stars."

The tour continues tonight with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center before making additional stops in Austin, Las Vegas, San Diego, and more. The run concludes on Monday, March 16 in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.

Founded in 1988 by Reznor, NINE INCH NAILS is widely considered one of the most innovative, influential acts in modern music. Known for fusing industrial, electronic, rock and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions, the Grammy-winning, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees have redefined the boundaries of what mainstream music could be, selling over 20 million records worldwide, including over 11 million albums in the United States alone. NINE INCH NAILS was named "Live Act Of The Year" in 2025 by Consequence.

"Tron Ares: Divergence" track listing:

01. Converge

02. I Know You Can Feel It (Mark Pritchard Remix)

03. Godmode

04. A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix)

05. Operand

06. Zero State

07. Empathetic Response (Lanark Artefax Remix)

08. 100% Expendable (Chilly Gonzales Remix)

09. Who Wants to Live Forever? (Danny L Harle Remix)

10. Infiltrator (Jack Dangers Remix)

11. A Framework

12. Ghost In The Machine (Boys Noize Remix)

13. What Have You Done? (Boys Noize Remix)

14. As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Pixel Grip Remix)

15. The First Betrayal

16. I Know You Can Feel It (Working Men's Club Remix)

17. Shadow Over Me (The Dare Remix)

18. Terminal

19. Forked Reality (Schwefelgelb Remix)

20. As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Arca Remix)

Photo credit: John Crawford