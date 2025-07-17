NINE INCH NAILS' 'Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)' Due In September

"Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)", featuring all original music by NINE INCH NAILS, will be released on September 19 via Interscope. Created for the third installment in the groundbreaking "Tron" film franchise, "Tron: Ares" stands among NINE INCH NAILS' most compelling albums, humming with menace, melancholy and momentum as analog soul and digital dread collide. It also marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a Grammy and an Emmy in the process.

Today, NINE INCH NAILS dropped "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" — the album's first single and the first official music from the band in five years. Listen to "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" and view the visualizer below. The track is featured in the new trailer for "Tron: Ares", which was unveiled today. Disney's "Tron: Ares" will be released in U.S. theaters on October 10.

NINE INCH NAILS will kick off the North American leg of their acclaimed "Peel It Back" world tour on August 6 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The 26-date, sold-out run will include two-night stands at United Center in Chicago (August 19 and 20),Barclays Center in Brooklyn (September 2 and 3) and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (September 18 and 19). BOYS NOIZE will support on all dates. Due to fan demand and overwhelming response to the production debuted on the European tour, a number of limited view tickets will be released across all dates this Friday, July 18, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET at NIN.com.

The arena tour, which marks the band's first live outing since 2022, launched at Dublin's 3Arena in June. The Times, in an opening-night review, said, "The show was a revelation — a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness…" NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities." Kerrang! hailed the tour as "mind-blowing" while Evening Standard proclaimed, "Trent Reznor is the last great art rock star."

Founded in 1988 by Reznor, NINE INCH NAILS is widely considered one of the most innovative, influential acts in modern music. Known for fusing industrial, electronic, rock and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions, the band has won two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020. NINE INCH NAILS' multi-platinum studio albums include their 1989 debut, "Pretty Hate Machine", "The Downward Spiral" (1994) and "The Fragile" (1999),which was their first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat repeated by "With Teeth" (2005).

In 2008, Reznor and Ross launched a prolific career in composing music for film. Their first project, David Fincher's "The Social Network", earned the pair an Oscar and a Golden Globe. They've gone on to compose music for a diverse array of film and television projects, including the "Watchmen" series for HBO, which earned the duo an Emmy for "Outstanding Music Composition" for a series. Their score for the 2020 animated Pixar film "Soul" won numerous awards, including an Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and British Academy Film Award. In the same year, their score for Fincher's "Mank" received nominations for many of the same awards. Recent projects have included Sam Mendes's "Empire Of Light", Fincher's "The Killer" and a trio of projects with director Luca Guadagnino — "Bones And All", "Challengers" and "Queer".

Earlier this year, Reznor and Ross announced Future Ruins, a one-day music festival created and curated by the duo. Celebrating the visionary composers shaping the sound of modern cinema and television, the event features live performances across three stages — including select sets with full orchestra. Held on November 8, 2025, at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins invites audiences to experience the duo's groundbreaking score work — and that of their peers — not as background, but as the main event. The music tells the story. Tickets are on sale now at FutureRuins.com.

As a work by NINE INCH NAILS, "Tron: Ares" is a bracing departure from these acclaimed scores. Its architecture in sound: pulsating synths, distorted textures, and haunting melodies. Not one second of orchestra. Instead, the album erupts with the full force of NINE INCH NAILS, breaking boundaries and redefining what a score can be.

"Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" track listing:

01. Init

02. Forked Reality

03. As Alive As You Need Me To Be

04. Echoes

05. This Changes Everything

06. In The Image Of

07. I Know You Can Feel It

08. Permanence

09. Infiltrator

10. 100% Expendable

11. Still Remains

12. Who Wants To Live Forever?

13. Building Better Worlds

14. Target Identified

15. Daemonize

16. Empathetic Response

17. What Have You Done?

18. A Question Of Trust

19. Ghost In The Machine

20. No Going Back

21. Nemesis

22. New Directive

23. Out In The World

24. Shadow Over Me

Photo credit: John Crawford