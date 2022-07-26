NITA STRAUSS Films Music Video For Her Next Solo Single

Former Alice Cooper and current Demi Lovato guitarist Nita Strauss has revealed that she recently filmed a music video for the next single from her upcoming follow-up to 2018's "Controlled Chaos" solo debut.

Last October, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new music since the release of "Controlled Chaos". The track was her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.

On Monday (July 25),Nita took to her Instagram to write: "It's been an exhausting but extremely, extremely fun couple of weeks. From jumping right into a live tv performance 3 days after the Alice tour ended, to crash-learning a brand new set list, taking yesterday (the only free day since I've been off the road) to shoot a music video for the upcoming album until 2 am and then back into rehearsal this morning- while being tired is never fun, there's something fundamentally rewarding about the exhaustion that comes with getting a lot of stuff done!

"Very very excited for so many things to come!!

"Thank you to @hairhunter for giving me the rose gold hair of my dreams this week. I did it on an impulse and while it's not permanent, it's fun and I really love it!! Plus, it worked out VERY nicely for the music video, which you guys will find out for yourselves soon enough…"

Nita made her live debut with Demi on July 14 with a performance of Lovato's new single, "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Back in February, Nita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her next solo single — which is due in August — would be instrumental. As for the upcoming LP, "It's gonna be half and half — six tracks with vocalists and six tracks of instrumental [music]," she said. "We've been doing ['Dead Inside'] live on the solo tour and it's been getting a super-good reaction from our crowds. So I think the next [single] will be instrumental — kind of go back to the roots — and then another radio single after that."

Asked if she could talk about some of the other guests that appear on her new solo album, Nita said: "Not just yet. I will say that we've got a really, really cool blend of some legacy people as well as some new singers that I'm really excited about, and some amazing male vocalists and some incredible female vocalists as well."

In early December, Nita told "The Mistress Carrie Podcast" about her decision to make the upcoming LP half vocal songs and half instrumental: "I did feel, and the label and everybody agreed, it's still important for me to keep my identity as a guitar player and not just branch off too much and go, 'Okay, well, now it's just guests.' Let me still have a little of what makes me me, which is the instrumental shred stuff. And the instrumental pieces that I've written on this record are, I think, better than anything I did on the first one — definitely more… I don't know if it could be more emotional but they're very emotional pieces of music and I think a little better crafted this time around. So I think all the songs in general are more well thought out, better put together this time around. And I do have some of my absolute favorite [singers guesting on it]. I have three amazing powerhouse female vocalists on this album so far."

Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.

In April 2020, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's solo live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.