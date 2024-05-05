  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

NITA STRAUSS Marries Longtime Boyfriend JOSH VILLALTA; ALICE COOPER And DAVID DRAIMAN Among Guests

May 5, 2024

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, married her longtime boyfriend, drummer and manager Josh Villalta on Saturday, May 4 at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles, California. Among the guests at the wedding were Nita's Cooper bandmates Alice Cooper and Chuck Garric, DISTURBED singer David Draiman and his girlfriend Sarah Uli, DISTURBED bassist John Moyer and his wife Brandi, pop-rock singer Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and celebrity chef Chris Santos and his wife, actress Natalie Makenna. Several videos and photos from the event can be found below.

Josh proposed to Nita during the record-release party for her latest solo album, "The Call Of The Void", on July 6, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Villalta and Strauss met in 2011 in the driveway of the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood after being introduced by current Yamaha marketing manager Mike Taft.

This past February, Strauss proclaimed her love for Villalta in a social media post, sharing two different photos of the couple and writing: "When people post about relationships, myself included, we always tend to focus on the great times. Which makes a lot of sense! It's natural to put your best and brightest side forward on social media. What doesn't always get posted are moments like the second one.
I have found myself struggling a lot lately. And it's especially in those moments that I am so grateful to have @thejoshv as a partner.

"You all know how strong he is just by looking at him, but what you don't see on the outside is how strong he is mentally. He's able to carry the load for both of us at many times, to pick me up in those moments when I need him most, on top of all his own stresses and mental burdens. It's never 'too much' to be there, to push me to be my best and achieve even when I don't feel like I can. When I need someone stronger than myself, you are always there.

"Every day is Valentine's Day with you, my future husband. I can't wait for a lifetime together from morning gym sessions to after show deep dish pizza, from traveling around the world to sleeping in our bed, and knowing that wherever you are will always be home. I love you!"

"The Call of the The Void" is a star-studded affair featuring guest vocals from DISTURBED's David Draiman, ARCH ENEMY's Alissa White-Gluz, HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Chris Motionless, IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén, Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin, Alice Cooper and Lilith Czar.

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March 2023, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Lovato's band in the summer of 2022.

Nita made her live debut with Demi in July 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Demi Lovato and Jutes at Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta’s wedding in Los Angeles, CA - May 4

Posted by Lovatics Philippines on Sunday, May 5, 2024

We look like the cast of a sitcom… 😂

Congrats Josh and Nita!! Gorgeous wedding! The karaoke was something else 🎶🎸👰‍♀️🤵

Posted by Sarah Uli on Saturday, May 4, 2024

Find more on Nita strauss
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).