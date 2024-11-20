NOAH WEILAND, Son of SCOTT WEILAND, Drops New Single '2 Nights'

Noah Weiland has released his new single, "2 Nights". The song combines a gritty alternative pop sound with the youthful energy of hyperpop. "2 Nights" is accompanied by a music video featuring a grainy, VHS-style aesthetic that highlights Noah Weiland's bold and edgy fashion choices. The video brings the song to life with a blend of nostalgic visuals and Noah's raw, confessional-style hyperpop lyrics.

Growing up in Southern California as the son of Scott Weiland, lead singer of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and VELVET REVOLVER, had a profound impact on Noah's musical journey. He began releasing music in 2020, with his 2023 single "Yesterday" attracting attention from major outlets like Rolling Stone, Consequence, Loudwire and iHeart Radio. Noah is currently putting the wraps on his debut release, "Call Jesus", which will be out in 2025.

Back in 2021, Noah made headlines when he was fired from the band SUSPECT208 and called out publicly for having a drug problem.

Scott Weiland died of a drug overdose in 2015 at the age of 48, while Noah's mother, Mary Forsberg Weiland, has gone public with her own addiction battles.

Photo courtesy of Earshot Media