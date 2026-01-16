NOFX Announces Official Documentary '40 Years Of F***in' Up'

Fat Mike, a founding member of NOFX, announced that a feature-length documentary about the iconic punk band is currently in post-production. The announcement was made at the Punk Rock Museum's NOFX exhibit on Friday, January 16, which also happens to be Fat Mike's alleged birthday.

"40 Years Of Fuckin' Up" is "This Is Spinal Tap", but real. It's a film about the infamous, fairly un-famous, and beloved punk rock band NOFX. This is the unbelievable story about how a group of untalented drug-addled teenage punks somehow became the most successful independent band in history. And they did it haphazardly all on their own.

Fat Mike commented: "Most people wouldn't be okay with releasing a film that shows footage of getting whipped in their dungeon, or their drug use for the past 20 years, or dressing up like a rubber cheap whore, or the ambulance ride when they were naked while puking and shitting blood… I'm not like most people."

"40 Years Of Fuckin' Up" is a film by NOFX, directed by James Buddy Day ("The Secrets We Bury", "Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein", "Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout.", "Fall River"). Featuring Fat Mike, Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta, Eric Melvin and Erik "Smelly" Sandin, the film is produced by Fat Mike. Executive producers include Fat Mike, Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta, Erik Sandin, Eric Melvin, Gary Ousdahl, James Buddy Day, Cisco Adler and Jon Nadeau for Pyramid Productions. Nathaniel Harper serves as the director of photography. Score by Fat Mike and Matt Nasir.

Buddy Day commented: "Working with Fat Mike, the band and the entire NOFX crew has been like nothing I've ever experienced. This is the punkest band ever — and their story is exactly as insane as you'd expect: hilarious, painful, reckless, and deeply human. Digging through decades of footage, I saw things I'll never unsee — but that honesty is what makes this film essential."

"40 Years Of Fuckin' Up" will feature several unreleased songs from NOFX that can only be heard by attending a showing of the film.

The team plans to crash SXSW this March with several sneak-peek screenings in Austin, Texas planned alongside the festival they didn't submit to in time. Tickets for those screenings go live today. Screenings will be held Sunday, March 15 and Monday, March 16 at Brushy Street Commons, with 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. showtimes and surprise guests for question-and-answer sessions. The doc feature will then go on to play at curated theaters worldwide starting this April. Details for the rollout will be announced soon. Tickets will be available starting February 20.

Check out a teaser trailer below.

Photo credit: Jesse Fischer (courtesy of Tiffical Public Relations)