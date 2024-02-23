NONPOINT Announces April/May 2024 Tour With (HED) P.E. And DROPOUT KINGS

NONPOINT will embark on "The Million Watts Tour 2024" with (HED) P.E. and DROPOUT KINGS this spring. The trek will kick off on April 11 in Minot, North Dakota at The Original Bar & Nightclub and conclude on May 18 in Lansing, Michigan.

Tickets will go on sale today (Friday, February 23) at 10 a.m. in each market.

NONPOINT has been captivating audiences with its energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the South Florida-based rock band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of its 20-year career, NONPOINT has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry. NONPOINT has also been celebrated for its signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. NONPOINT has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver and Alternative Press.

(HED) P.E. is touring in support of its recently released new album "Detox", which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes metal charts upon release. "Detox" was recorded at frontman Jared Gomes's private studio compound with additional production and songwriting alongside Remy Dovianus, before being mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild (PANTERA, DEFTONES, STATIC-X).

Phoenix trap metal outfit DROPOUT KINGS is touring in support of its new album, "Riot Music", which was released on Suburban Noize Records. The LP features the song "Lights Out" with Joe Cotela of the band DED. DROPOUT KINGS has been touring relentlessly since the release of the album with the likes ATTILA, HANABIE, WARGASM and ILL NIÑO.

"The Million Watts" 2024 tour dates:

April 11 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub

April 12 - Fargo, ND - The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Co.

April 13 - Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theatre

April 15 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater %

April 16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater %

April 21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon %

April 23 - Reno, NV- Ranch House

April 24 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

April 26 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Grove Ampitheater

April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World *

April 28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

April 30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

May 01 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

May 03 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

May 06 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

May 07 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

May 08 - Destin, FL - Club LA #

May 10 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

May 12 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

May 13 - Greenvile, SC - Radio Room

May 14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

May 16 - Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

May 18 - Lansing, MI - Rock Lansing (with TAPROOT)

% NONPOINT / (HED) P.E. only

* NONPOINT only

# NONPOINT / TAPROOT / (HED) P.E. (no DROPOUT KINGS)

In a recent interview with "Cutter's Rockcast", NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano was asked if releasing a series of EPs as opposed to concentrating on a full-length album has enabled him and his bandmates to focus more on touring. He responded: "The touring comes and goes when opportunities come and go, and it's sometimes a little bit difficult to line up releases with tours, so we just like to have music ready. Whenever we feel good about going in and recording something, we record it. And then we have bodies of work that we're sitting on that then we can shift gears, drop something that maybe we don't have anything else to go along with it — just one song. Being independent does help us pivot that way. But there is still some of the old-school traditional models that we like."

He continued: "We're definitely gonna go back to concentrating on a full-length here shortly. I think we've kind of felt out the crowd, felt out the fans in our independence right now and have just a clear mind of what we feel like we wanna do that is not only gonna connect with us, but we feel like will translate to the fans. Just fooling around with some different styles, some riskier things that we've really held back, when we were either with the label or just concentrating on writing a certain type of song versus just writing a song."

Soriano also discussed NONPOINT's decision to launch its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC after working with other record labels for most of the band's two-and-a-half-decade-plus career. He said: "Well, I'm dealing with budgets. I'm dealing with higher risk. And that's part of why you sign to a label. You're putting your business into hands of capable like-minded people that have connections and have channels of promoting and delivering your music in ways that you as an independent artist don't always have. Over the 20 years, we've gained those connections and gained those channels, and people that used to do it for labels that are now doing it independently, there's a lot of those label services teams that have sprouted up from all the labels shutting their doors. So they see a brand like us and feel like they can help. And we've been through the system enough to know that there's some good help out there. So, we take meetings, we bring people on board, we expand our team and we scale 'cause that's what good businesses do… [It's like an] old-school punk rock [approach] with some suits in some good positions that help us get our punk rock mentality and our punk rock ideas to scale to those major labels and higher-budget type of deliveries."

Last July, NONPOINT released a new single, "A Million Watts", via 361 Degrees Records. The track, which was produced by Chris Collier, who has previously worked with KORN and WHITESNAKE, among other bands, was the third single from NONPOINT's latest "Heartless" EP, which came out on November 17, 2023. The EP was made available digitally and as a limited-edition cassette along with a NONPOINT-branded cassette player.

Three years ago, NONPOINT launched 361 Degrees Records and filmed the process, along with documenting the making of new music, in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

In December 2021, NONPOINT released its previous EP, "Ruthless". This followed their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.