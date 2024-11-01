NONPOINT Announces 'Painful Statements' Tour Celebrating 'To The Pain' And 'Statement' Albums

NONPOINT has announced the "Painful Statements" tour with special guests CROBOT and HEARTSICK. The tour is in celebration of the 20th and 25th anniversaries of the band's two most popular albums, "To The Pain" and "Statement", respectively. The band will play songs that not only haven't been heard in a long time, but also songs that have never been played live. Leg one of the tour will kick off on January 10, 2025 at The Roxy in Lakewood, Ohio.

Tickets are available at this location. VIP packages are available now here.

NONPOINT has been captivating audiences with its energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of its 27-year career, NONPOINT has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry.

Throughout their career, NONPOINT has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. NONPOINT has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver and Alternative Press.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.