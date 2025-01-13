NONPOINT Drummer ROBB RIVERA Rushed To Hospital After His Heart Rate Becomes 'Dangerously High'

NONPOINT was forced to cut its concert short Sunday night (January 12) at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky after drummer Robb Rivera had a sudden shift in his heart rate that was dangerously high, resulting in him being hospitalized.

A short time after the concert, NONPOINT vocalist Elias Soriano shared a video message in which he offered an update on Rivera's condition, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " So tonight is a pretty wild night here in Louisville. Thank you to all the fans that hung around and stayed. Robb is okay. He is back at the hospital right now, just getting some tests done. His heart rate got a little bit high today on stage. It's something that's never happened before."

He continued: "You guys know we put on an energetic show, and this is never anything that really is any different than what we normally do. But Robb is okay. They got his heart rate down, and we're just gonna wait for more news. But I just wanna let everybody know.

"Thank you so much for everybody in Louisville for coming out," Elias added. "I'm sorry we couldn't do the last song. Literally we had one and a half more songs to do and Robb really wanted to do it, but the paramedics wouldn't let him do it.

"Thank you for everybody for all your support. Everything is okay. Robb is doing good. I just wanna give you guys an update."

NONPOINT also included the following message with the video: "Thank you to the fans of Louisville for understanding us having to cut the set tonight. Robb had a sudden shift in his heart rate that was dangerously high and the paramedics were not able to get it down in time so they took him to the hospital. As of now his heart rate is stable and they're running tests. We'll keep you all posted on his progress as news comes in. Send them healing vibes our way so we can get our brother back on that drum throne. #prayersup".

Louisville was the third show of NONPOINT's "Painful Statements" tour with special guests CROBOT and HEARTSICK. The trek is in celebration of the 20th and 25th anniversaries of NONPOINT's two most popular albums, "To The Pain" and "Statement", respectively. The band is playing songs that not only haven't been heard in a long time, but also songs that have never been played live.

NONPOINT has been captivating audiences with its energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of its 27-year career, NONPOINT has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry.

Throughout their career, NONPOINT has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. NONPOINT has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver and Alternative Press.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.