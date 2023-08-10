NONPOINT's ELIAS SORIANO Says 'The Unforgiven' Is The Song That Got Him Into METALLICA

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano discussed his fandom of METALLICA. Speaking about his first introduction to the heavy metal giants, Elias said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's crazy. I know I'm going to probably get a lot of flak for this, but when I was coming up in the industry and I first met Robb [Rivera, NONPOINT drummer], I really was more of a hip-hop kid and coming up in South Florida. So there wasn't a lot of rock music that I was listening to. It was a lot of classic rock, growing up with a lot of classic rock in the house with my parents — you know, listening to things like journey and KANSAS and [BLACK] SABBATH and ZEP [LED ZEPPELIN] and bands like that where it was, you know, just that era of sure of big brands and big bands that just used to just own their lanes like no others. So when it came to what would be considered, I guess, newer rock and METALLICA was coming up… I was really getting into METALLICA on the tail end of '…And Justice For All' and into the 'Black Album' because it wasn't on my radar. For some reason, during the whole MTV era, when 'The Unforgiven' dropped and I just remember that video ringing so hard with me, just watching and going, 'What the hell's going on here, man? This is a creepy-ass video.' And then and then I went backwards. And that's how I kind of discovered METALLICA. So, if I was paying honor the way I should be paying honor, I would have to say 'The Unforgiven' is the song that really put me in the direction of going, 'Hey, man, you need to do some homework here.'"

Last month, NONPOINT released a new single, "A Million Watts", via the band's independent label 361 Degrees Records. The track, which was produced by Chris Collier, who has previously worked with KORN and WHITESNAKE, among other bands, was the third single from NONPOINT's upcoming "Heartless" EP, due out on November 17. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited-edition cassette along with a NONPOINT-branded cassette player.

NONPOINT decided to take a different approach with the "A Million Watts" music video and show the fun, creative, and comical side of the band.

NONPOINT recently kicked off a summer tour with MUDVAYNE, COAL CHAMBER, GWAR and BUTCHER BABIES.

In December 2021, NONPOINT released its latest EP, "Ruthless". This followed their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.