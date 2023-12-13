NONPOINT's Flint, Michigan Concerts To Be Livestreamed

NONPOINT will celebrate the wrap of its 2023 sold-out "Million Watts" tour on Friday, December 15, followed by a second event on Saturday, December 16 — a performance of the band's major label debut album, "Statement". Both concerts will be livestreamed via The Machine Shop Digital Lounge, based out of Flint, Michigan. Audio for both nights will be mixed by the legendary Toby Wright, who is renowned for his innovative work with KORN, ALICE IN CHAINS, METALLICA and KISS, to name a few.

The streams will be one-time only events, as they happen live from the iconic Machine Shop in Flint. The shows will not be available for download or replay.

NONPOINT frontman Elias Soriano said: "While the success of this tour has been amazing, when the shows started selling out, so many fans were disappointed they couldn't get tickets. We wanted to do something about that."

The Machine Shop Digital Lounge app is available on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Android and iOS.

In order to keep ticket costs down, tickets will be sold directly to fans and can be purchased here.

Friday, December 15 will be the last night of the "Million Watts" tour. Saturday, December 16 will be a special performance of "Statement". NONPOINT's show begins at 9:25 p.m. both nights.

Wright said: "NONPOINT are one of the most exciting live bands out there and I feel honored to have the opportunity to capture their tremendous performances for the debut of The Machine Shop Digital Lounge."

This past July, NONPOINT released a new single, "A Million Watts", via the band's independent label 361 Degrees Records. The track, which was produced by Chris Collier, who has previously worked with KORN and WHITESNAKE, among other bands, was the third single from NONPOINT's latest "Heartless" EP, which came out on November 17. The EP was made available digitally and as a limited-edition cassette along with a NONPOINT-branded cassette player.

More than two years ago, NONPOINT launched 361 Degrees Records and filmed the process, along with documenting the making of new music, in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

In December 2021, NONPOINT released its previous EP, "Ruthless". This followed their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

Photo credit: Drew Johnston