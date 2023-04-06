  • facebook
NORA FORSTER, Wife Of SEX PISTOLS Frontman JOHNNY ROTTEN, Dies After Battle With Alzheimer's

April 6, 2023

Nora Forster, the wife of SEX PISTOLS and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD. frontman John Lydon, has died at the age of 80 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora ForsterJohn Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades — has passed away," reads a message on Lydon's Twitter. "Nora had been living with Alzheimer's for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. "Please respect John's grief and allow him space."

The 67-year-old Lydon — better known as his alter ego Johnny Rotten — had served as Nora's primary carer for some five years after she was diagnosed with the illness.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder that involves irreversible worsening changes in the ability to think and remember. It is the most common cause of dementia — the loss of the ability to reason, learn new skills, and plan and prioritize to the point which it interferes with a person's daily life and activities — in older adults.

Lydon had often spoken about caring for his wife and recently dedicated a song to her.

This past February, Lydon told The Times about his wife's Alzheimer's battle: "All the things I thought were the ultimate agony seem preposterous now... It's shaped me into what I am.

"I don't see how I can live without her. I wouldn't want to. There's no point. And I'm sorry, but it's worth every moment. No joy comes without pain and, boy, do I know that now.

"It's not a job at all," he said of tending to Nora. "You make your commitment to a person and nothing changes. These are the cards life dealt, and my mum and dad were right: never show self-pity. Ever."

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD. recently auditioned to represent Ireland — the country of Lydon's parents' birth — in the Eurovision Song Contest with the track "Hawaii".

Explaining the song's lyrics, John said: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.'

He elaborated on the inspiration for the tune during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain": 'This is the beginning of a new journey. Oddly enough, as bad as Alzheimer's is, there are great moments of tenderness between us. I try to capture that in the song. It's not all waiting for the Grim Reaper. I can see the personality in her eyes that lets me know. Her communication skills are letting her down. I'm just blessed that I can be there and catch on to that and pass something useful on to other people."

Lydon, who became a U.S. citizen in 2013, told The Sun that "Hawaii" was inspired in part by one of the couple's happiest moments.

"We spent a magnificent holiday in Hawaii after a tour once and it was just the greatest week of our lives," he said.

