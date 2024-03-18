NORTHLANE Announces Summer 2024 Headline North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Australian heavy vanguards NORTHLANE are gearing up to hit the road again. The band has announced its summer 2024 North American headline tour, featuring support from INVENT ANIMATE, THORNHILL and WINDWAKER.

The "Mirror's Edge" tour — named after the band's upcoming EP — kicks off on June 21 in Seattle and winds down on July 27 in Sacramento.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, March 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Tuesday for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMNorthlane" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

NORTHLANE on tour with INVENT ANIMATE, THORNHILL and WINDWAKER:

June 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

June 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

June 23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

June 24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

June 26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

June 27 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

June 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

July 1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

July 3 - Lakewood, OH - Roxy

July 4 - London, ON - London Music Hall

July 5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

July 6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

July 7 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

July 9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

July 10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

July 11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

July 12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

July 13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

July 14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

July 16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

July 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

July 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

July 20 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

July 21 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

July 23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

July 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

July 26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

July 27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

NORTHLANE will drop "Mirror's Edge" on April 12. The EP was recorded with their old friend and revered producer Will Putney. Described by Jon Deiley (songwriter/guitarist) as "the greatest hits of NORTHLANE sounds," the EP is a nostalgic journey through all the colors on their sonic palette, with bonus shades from special guests Winston McCall (PARKWAY DRIVE) and Ian Kenny (KARNIVOOL, BIRDS OF TOKYO) — two of the most influential artists in NORTHLANE's history. Their former bass player, Brendon Padjasek, also stopped by the studio to lend his scream to one of the tracks.

Penned just over a year after the release of their award-winning album "Obsidian", the road to "Mirror's Edge" was a bumpy one. Instead of riding high from the success of the album, the simmering tension and communication breakdown between band members threatened to engulf NORTHLANE at any moment. NORTHLANE tackled their issues head-on at a writing retreat in Victoria's Yarra Valley, where they worked through their problems and unlocked new channels of creativity in the process that reflects through the EP.

From the expansive prog of "Afterimage" to their signature bottom-heavy groove and viscous breakdown of "Kraft" and compulsive beat and electronic focus of "Dante", "Mirror's Edge" is full of NORTHLANE's most vivid colors and textures. Thematically, the EP is about looking at yourself and reflecting on the past one final time before leaving it all behind to find hope in what lies beyond the mirror's edge. With the recurring theme of acceptance binding these songs together, frontman Marcus Bridge is hopeful that "Mirror's Edge" will be the coda on this part of his personal life, so much of which he has shared in the last couple of NORTHLANE releases.

NORTHLANE is a chart-topping, award-winning metal band from Sydney, Australia. Through fearless evolution and unmatched innovation, NORTHLANE have become vanguards of heavy music across the globe, entirely on their own terms. The band have released six acclaimed albums, including ARIA chart No. 1 records "Obsidian" (2022) and "Node" (2015),alongside "Singularity" (2013),"Mesmer" (2017) and "Alien" (2019) which all debuted at No. 3. NORTHLANE have also won three consecutive ARIA Awards for "Best Hard Rock Or Heavy Metal Album", as well as two AIR Awards for Best Independent Heavy Album.