OASIS Announces More Dates For North American Leg Of 2025 World Tour

Following the announcement of OASIS's long-awaited return to North America, the band announces today four additional shows as part of the North American leg of their "Oasis Live '25" world tour, which is produced by Live Nation and SJM. The new dates will see OASIS play two nights each at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and, as previously announced, one night in Chicago, with CAGE THE ELEPHANT as the special guest across all dates.

General ticket onsale for all North American dates will begin Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available from Ticketmaster.com.

The "Oasis Live '25" North American tour now runs as below:

Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium*

Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium* (just added)

Aug. 28 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

Aug. 31 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Sep. 01 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium* (just added)

Sep. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium*

Sep. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium* (just added)

Sep. 12 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros*

Sep. 13 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros* (just added)

* All of these dates go on sale Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

The previously announced dates on the "Oasis Live '25" tour sold out immediately culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their eighth U.K. No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of their electrifying debut album "Definitely Maybe", while at the same time occupying two other spots in the top 5 UK albums chart.

OASIS remain a huge draw in the streaming era, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone — an increase of almost 50% since the announcement of their return — and nearly 12.5 billion streams to date across platforms.

OASIS's management has released the following statement: "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to OASIS concerts in North America. It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable. But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans. We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."

Plans are underway for "Oasis Live '25" to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

Last month, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it was investigating whether Ticketmaster wronged OASIS fans with its "dynamic pricing" pricing model during ticket sales for the band's reunion tour in the U.K.

OASIS's 2025 tour was reportedly the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with more than 10 million people from 158 countries attempting to buy tickets, which all sold out in less than a day.

The trek comes almost 15 years after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher famously broke up in 2009 following an alleged argument backstage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett