  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

OASIS Announces More Dates For North American Leg Of 2025 World Tour

October 2, 2024

Following the announcement of OASIS's long-awaited return to North America, the band announces today four additional shows as part of the North American leg of their "Oasis Live '25" world tour, which is produced by Live Nation and SJM. The new dates will see OASIS play two nights each at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and, as previously announced, one night in Chicago, with CAGE THE ELEPHANT as the special guest across all dates.

General ticket onsale for all North American dates will begin Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available from Ticketmaster.com.

The "Oasis Live '25" North American tour now runs as below:

Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium*
Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium* (just added)
Aug. 28 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*
Aug. 31 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*
Sep. 01 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium* (just added)
Sep. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium*
Sep. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium* (just added)
Sep. 12 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros*
Sep. 13 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros* (just added)

* All of these dates go on sale Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

The previously announced dates on the "Oasis Live '25" tour sold out immediately culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their eighth U.K. No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of their electrifying debut album "Definitely Maybe", while at the same time occupying two other spots in the top 5 UK albums chart.

OASIS remain a huge draw in the streaming era, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone — an increase of almost 50% since the announcement of their return — and nearly 12.5 billion streams to date across platforms.

OASIS's management has released the following statement: "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to OASIS concerts in North America. It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable. But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans. We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."

Plans are underway for "Oasis Live '25" to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

Last month, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it was investigating whether Ticketmaster wronged OASIS fans with its "dynamic pricing" pricing model during ticket sales for the band's reunion tour in the U.K.

OASIS's 2025 tour was reportedly the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with more than 10 million people from 158 countries attempting to buy tickets, which all sold out in less than a day.

The trek comes almost 15 years after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher famously broke up in 2009 following an alleged argument backstage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett

Find more on Oasis
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).