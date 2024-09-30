OASIS Announces North American Leg Of 2025 World Tour

Following the announcement that was felt around the world, the global cultural phenomenon continues with OASIS's return. Today the band announce the North American dates of their "Oasis Live '25" world tour. The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see OASIS play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with CAGE THE ELEPHANT as the special guest across all dates. The news comes 16 years since their last performance in North America.

OASIS commented: "America. OASIS is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

The previously announced dates on the "Oasis Live '25" tour sold out immediately culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their eighth U.K. No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of their electrifying debut album "Definitely Maybe", while at the same time occupying two other spots in the top 5 UK albums chart.

OASIS remain a huge draw in the streaming era, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone — an increase of almost 50% since the announcement of their return — and nearly 12.5 billion streams to date across platforms.

Registration for the presale is currently open at www.oasisinet.com until Tuesday, October 1 at 8 a.m. EST. General ticket onsale will begin Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

OASIS's management has released the following statement: "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to OASIS concerts in North America. It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable. But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans. We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."

Plans are underway for "Oasis Live '25" to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

The "Oasis Live '25" tour dates now run as below:

Jul. 04 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (sold out)

Jul. 05 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (sold out)

Jul. 11 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (sold out)

Jul. 12 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (sold out)

Jul. 16 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (sold out)

Jul. 19 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (sold out)

Jul. 20 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (sold out)

Jul. 25 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Jul. 26 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Jul. 30 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Aug. 02 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Aug. 03 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Aug. 08 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (sold out)

Aug. 09 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (sold out)

Aug. 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (sold out)

Aug. 16 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (sold out)

Aug. 17 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (sold out)

Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (just added)

Aug. 28 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (just added)

Aug. 31 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (just added)

Sep. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (just added)

Sep. 12 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (just added)

Sep. 27 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Sep. 28 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (sold out)

Earlier this month, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it is investigating whether Ticketmaster wronged OASIS fans with its "dynamic pricing" pricing model during ticket sales for the band's reunion tour in the U.K.

OASIS's 2025 tour was reportedly the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with more than 10 million people from 158 countries attempting to buy tickets, which all sold out in less than a day.

The trek comes almost 15 years after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher famously broke up in 2009 following an alleged argument backstage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett