OCEAN SLEEPER Signs New Global Recording Deal With RISE RECORDS/BMG

Australian metalcore band OCEAN SLEEPER has signed a new global recording deal with Rise Records/BMG, marking an exciting new chapter in the band's already impressive trajectory. With their new single "Break The Cycle" out now, OCEAN SLEEPER is poised to take its sound to new heights, building on its momentum and delivering its most ambitious material to date.

OCEAN SLEEPER has steadily built a reputation as one of Australia's most compelling heavy acts, known for their dynamic songwriting, emotional depth and explosive live performances. Since emerging, the band has amassed a dedicated global fanbase, strong streaming numbers, and consistent support across alternative radio, as well as AIR charts and award nominations. The band has sold out numerous Australian and U.S. headline tours, played Good Things festival, and performed alongside NORTHLANE, PARKWAY DRIVE, POLARIS, POINT NORTH, MAKE THEM SUFFER and THORNHILL, cementing their place within the modern heavy scene.

The signing represents a natural evolution of the band's longstanding relationship with BMG, who have previously partnered with OCEAN SLEEPER across their earlier releases, including debut album "Don't Leave Me This Way" and EPs "Maybe Death Is All I Need" and "Is It Better Feeling Nothing", while continuing to expand their international reach with the addition of Rise Records.

OCEAN SLEEPER said: "We could not be prouder to announce we have signed a new global record deal with Rise Records and BMG. The essence of this band has always been independent and driven by a DIY attitude, but we are ready to level up with a team who we trust with our vision. Partnering with both a powerhouse in the industry and a label behind all our core favorite bands is an absolute honour. We are so excited for what the future holds together."

Heath Johns, president, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, BMG, said: "OCEAN SLEEPER have done it their own way and have become one of Australian heavy music's best kept secrets. It's now time for us to share this secret with the world and with the combined powers of Rise Records and BMG, we will be taking OCEAN SLEEPER to every corner of the planet. The new music is massive and it's rare to find a band with the passion and work ethic of these lads. They deserve this global push, and I have zero doubt in their potential to be a marquee band in this genre."

Sean Heydorn, SVP, Rise Records, said: "OCEAN SLEEPER have built something incredibly authentic and special through relentless work ethic, creative ambition, and a deep connection with their audience. They've emerged as one of Australia's standout metalcore bands, and we're excited to partner with them as they take the next step globally with Rise Records and BMG."

OCEAN SLEEPER's new single, "Break The Cycle", was born from a creative partnership sparked when the band brought POINT NORTH to Australia to support their sold-out 2025 tour. Following this connection, and after landing in the U.S. for their headline tour and attending the Warped Tour to watch their friends LIL LOTUS, SACE6 and POINT NORTH play, they headed into the studio the following day with Jon Lundin of POINT NORTH to co-write the track. The result is one of their most anthemic and emotionally charged releases to date.

"This song captures our struggle in breaking out of Australia and into the global touring market as an independent band," OCEAN SLEEPER said. "It's fast-paced, heavier than before, while still keeping the emotional depth with one of our biggest choruses to date. We instantly knew this song was going to be something special."

Hailing from Gippsland in regional Victoria, and all working trades by day, OCEAN SLEEPER's background is core to their identity and the deep connection they share with fans. Despite hailing from a small country town, OCEAN SLEEPER have never let geographical limits stand in their way — tearing down barriers and defying expectations at every turn. Through fierce self-sufficiency and brutal persistence, the metalcore four-piece have built a vehemently loyal fan base and following throughout Australia, the U.S., and Europe.

Since their formation in 2015, OCEAN SLEEPER have been cultivating a reputation for blending crushing metalcore intensity with deeply personal lyricism and anthemic melody. From their 2019 debut album "Don't Leave Me This Way" — featuring exceptional cut "Light In My Dark" — through to their 2025 EP "Maybe Death Is All I Need" — with standouts like title track "Maybe Death Is All We Need", "Heaven" and "Never The One" — the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of modern heavy music, connecting with fans through honesty, vulnerability, and explosive live performances.

They've sold out tours in both Australia and the U.S. and recently played the POLARIS-curated metal festival Life's A Beach in Melbourne in February this year, alongside WE CAME AS ROMANS, THY ART IS MURDER and CASKETS. With local dates likely in 2026, they'll first play their debut headline European shows in Eindhoven, Prague and Vienna and support NEVERTEL across Europe throughout June/July as well as appearing at Impericon festival (Germany). Plus this October will play Hellbound cruise — a three-day cruise dedicated to heavy music featuring alongside heavyweights PARKWAY DRIVE, POLARIS, NORTHLANE and THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT — departing from Sydney Harbour.

Photo credit: Jonti Wild