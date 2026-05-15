RISE RECORDS Founder CRAIG ERICSON Launches VAUX RECORDS

Craig Ericson, the founder of Rise Records, is back.

After selling Rise Records to BMG in 2015 and stepping away from the music industry, Ericson has launched Vaux Records, a new independent label named after Portland's famous Vaux's swifts.

Ericson founded Rise Records in 1991 at age 18 and built it into one of the most successful independent labels of its generation. During his tenure, Rise released more than 400 albums and helped break artists, including John Gourley of PORTUGAL. THE MAN, Johnny Franck of BILMURI, Caleb Shomo of BEARTOOTH, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, OF MICE & MEN, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, PVRIS, KUBLAI KHAN TX, CROWN THE EMPIRE and many more. Other notable artists signed were AT THE DRIVE-IN, AMERICAN NIGHTMARE, HOT WATER MUSIC and 7 SECONDS.

Rise became something rare: a record label with a fanbase and identity of its own. With a staff of just six, the label landed multiple Top 10 Billboard debuts, including SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' "Feel" at No. 3 and OF MICE & MEN's "Restoring Force" at No. 4.

Ericson was also one of the first label owners to fully embrace YouTube as a music platform, uploading the Rise catalog so fans could discover music legally and for free. His "free test drive" approach helped drive billions of plays, millions of subscribers, and a loyal community around the label.

With his noncompete over and a renewed hunger to build, Ericson formed Vaux Records in 2025. The label has already signed Los Angeles's CUNTROL and Nashville's J NOIRE, with two additional artists to be announced soon.

The mission is simple: stay independent, trust instinct, and sign bands that give you goosebumps.

Vaux Records is partnering with Many Hats for distribution and MerchNow for merchandise and the official online store.

May 15 marks the official beginning of Vaux Records.