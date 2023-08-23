OF MICE & MEN Releases 'Castaway' Single From Upcoming 'Tether' Album

OF MICE & MEN has shared the music video for the song "Castaway". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Tether", due on October 6 via SharpTone.

"'Castaway' is about longing for connection with the people in our lives who tend to distance themselves when dealing with hardships, and how our inability to help them often feels like we're frozen in time," the band says.

Taking all creative matters into their own hands, the four members of the Southern California act produced and engineered all of the songs on "Tether", their eighth album. Bassist/vocalist Aaron Pauley mixed and mastered the album while drummer Valentino Arteaga designed and painted the album's artwork. As a legion of devoted listeners worldwide has come to expect, guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby, Aaron and Tino poured their hearts and souls into every note, creating another sonic document of their lives.

"With this one, we weren't really focused on how it sounded as much as we focused on how it felt," Pauley explains. "And that's a weird thing to do when all you're working with is sound. But that was really the goal. And we walked away from making it, feeling like we've accomplished that."

OF MICE & MEN takes sobering looks at depression, anxiety, loneliness, and existential dread, powering through the darkness, and emphasizing the importance of creativity as a balm for mental health. A commanding tempest of sounds coalesces within OF MICE & MEN, blending the uplifting eloquence of modern active rock with the atmospheric dissonance of experimental post-rock. The band first emerged as part of a vanguard of future aggressive rock hitmakers. Over the years, they've distinguished themselves with musicality, creative ambition, and resilient determination.

Album eight is no less ambitious. "Tether" is anchored by a reflective meditation on what it means to draw together as friends, family men, artists, and bandmates. What does it mean to be there for the people who depend on us, knowing we can't fully protect them from the hardships of life?

"Tether" is the next step in OF MICE & MEN's evolution, combining their core sound with experimental and ethereal sound designs. The creative process focused on the excitement of discovery rather than preconceived "goals." Pursuing the moments when the elusive "x factor" reveals itself in the songs. Those moments are palpable in songs like "Integration", "Warpaint", "Enraptured" and "Indigo".

The OF MICE & MEN core since 2016 — Aaron, Alan, Tino and Phil — maintain a powerful bond with their audience and each other, no matter the obstacles. Whether a powerful anthem or atmospheric confession, their songs translate in intimate clubs and massive festivals. "It's about creating moments for people," Pauley says. "Music is the soundtrack to people's lives."

OF MICE & MEN will hit the road this fall with BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and VENDED.