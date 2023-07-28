OF MICE & MEN To Release 'Tether' Album In October; 'Warpaint' Video Available

Gold-selling hard rockers OF MICE & MEN — Aaron Pauley (bass and vocals),Valentino Arteaga (drums),Alan Ashby (guitar) and Phil Manansala (guitar) — will release their new album, "Tether", on October 6 via SharpTone.

The band kicks off the new album cycle by releasing the video for the new single "Warpaint". Watch it below.

"We're excited to share 'Warpaint' as the first single," says Pauley. "We feel like it bridges the gap between the OF MICE & MEN you've heard and known, and what's to come. 'Warpaint' is a heavy and anthemic song about resilience and rallying the courage to face your fears head on."

Taking all creative matters into their own hands, the Southern California quartet produced and engineered all of the songs on their eighth album themselves. Pauley mixed and mastered the album while Arteaga designed and painted the album's artwork. As a legion of devoted listeners worldwide has come to expect, Phil, Alan, Aaron and Tino poured their hearts and souls into every note, creating another sonic document of their lives.

"With this one, we weren't really focused on how it sounded as much as we focused on how it felt," Pauley explains. "And that's a weird thing to do when all you're working with is sound. But that was really the goal. And we walked away from making it, feeling like we've accomplished that."

OF MICE & MEN takes sobering looks at depression, anxiety, loneliness, and existential dread, powering through the darkness, and emphasizing the importance of creativity as a balm for mental health. A commanding tempest of sounds coalesces within OF MICE & MEN, blending the uplifting eloquence of modern active rock with the atmospheric dissonance of experimental post-rock. The band first emerged as part of a vanguard of future aggressive rock hitmakers. Over the years, they've distinguished themselves with musicality, creative ambition, and resilient determination.

Album eight is no less ambitious. "Tether" is anchored by a reflective meditation on what it means to draw together as friends, family men, artists, and bandmates. What does it mean to be there for the people who depend on us, knowing we can't fully protect them from the hardships of life?

"Tether" is the next step in OF MICE & MEN's evolution, combining their core sound with experimental and ethereal sound designs. The creative process focused on the excitement of discovery rather than preconceived "goals." Pursuing the moments when the elusive "x factor" reveals itself in the songs. Those moments are palpable in songs like "Integration", "Warpaint", "Enraptured" and "Indigo".

The OF MICE & MEN core since 2016 — Aaron, Alan, Tino and Phil — maintain a powerful bond with their audience and each other, no matter the obstacles. Whether a powerful anthem or atmospheric confession, their songs translate in intimate clubs and massive festivals. "It's about creating moments for people," Pauley says. "Music is the soundtrack to people's lives."

"Tether" track listing:

01. Integration

02. Warpaint

03. Shiver

04. Eternal Pessimist

05. Into The Sun

06. Enraptured

07. Castaway

08. Tether

09. Indigo

10. Zephyros

OF MICE & MEN will hit the road this fall with BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and VENDED.