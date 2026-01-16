Official BILLY IDOL Documentary 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead' Set For Theatrical Run In Early 2026

The global theatrical rights to the forthcoming feature-length documentary film "Billy Idol Should Be Dead", directed by three-time Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, have been acquired by Evan Saxon Productions (ESP). The film traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock 'n' roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock n roll, almost fifty years into his career.

The film made its festival debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer, followed by an award qualifying run. The film will have its wide theatrical release in early 2026. Additional info will be shared shortly.

"Billy Idol is a larger-than-life artist who changed the face of pop culture and music history during his 50-year career," notes Evan Saxon. "From Generation X to now, he's still selling out arenas around the globe. We are honored to work with Another Planet's Laurence Freedman and Live Nation to bring the powerful and heartfelt documentary 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead' to his fans on the biggest cinema screens worldwide."

The film features Idol's original song with Academy Award-nominated writer J. Ralph, "Dying To Live", which is included on the shortlist for "Best Original Song" at the 98th Academy Awards. The film's coda sequence is built around "Dying To Live", featuring imagery — both animated and archival — from throughout Idol's life and storied career and was written by Idol and Ralph alongside longtime Idol collaborators Steve Stevens, Tommy English and Joe Janiak. Listen to the song and watch/share the video of the coda sequence below.

Billboard recently named "Dying To Live" a top contender for the "Best Original Song" Oscar, while The Hollywood Reporter praises "Idol's warm vocal delivery alongside the swelling strings." The original song was recently nominated for "Best Song - Documentary Film" at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA),which also nominated "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" for "Best Music Documentary - Special Program".

Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, "Dream Into It", is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached No. 7 on the U.S. Top Albums chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album chart, No. 9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the German Top 100 Album chart. "Dream Into It" continues to see extensive critical acclaim from The New Yorker, New York Magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence, Billboard, USA Today and many more. The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol's longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of THE KILLS, and is produced by Tommy English (KACEY MUSGRAVES, BLINK 182, BØRNS, K. FLAY).

Additionally, Idol recently returned to the road for "It's a Nice Day To…Tour Again!" The tour saw Idol sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America while touring with support from JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, NEW MODEL ARMY and more.

For 46 years, recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence. With his longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens at his side, Idol has toured consistently around the world for the last ten years. Showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both "The Roadside" EP in 2021 and "The Cage" EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

Evan Saxon has been at the forefront of Event Cinema distribution strategies for music-centric films, leading the acquisition, global distribution and marketing of projects featuring some of the most influential artists in modern music, including THE BEATLES, LED ZEPPELIN, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, PEARL JAM, GREEN DAY, Syd Barrett/PINK FLOYD, Miles Davis, IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, Melanie Martinez, Cymande, MY MORNING JACKET, REDD KROSS and more.

Founded by Saxon, Evan Saxon Productions (ESP) works with artists, record labels and filmmakers to create innovative, audience-driven marketing, distribution and rights-management strategies designed to expand reach, deepen fan engagement and unlock new revenue streams. Saxon began his career at IRS Records and later held roles at Capitol Records.

Photo credit: David Raccuglia