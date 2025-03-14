Official IRON MAIDEN Documentary Coming This Fall

Universal Pictures Content Group has announced it has commenced production on an official, as-yet-untitled IRON MAIDEN feature documentary. Universal Pictures Content Group hold global rights and Universal Pictures International is set to release the film in cinemas internationally in autumn 2025, coinciding with the band's 50th anniversary year. U.S. theatrical distribution is yet to be confirmed.

The long-awaited documentary is an emotive journey through IRON MAIDEN's 50-year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers — from longstanding superfans to established names from the worlds of film and music such as Spanish actor Javier Bardem, METALLICA's Lars Ulrich and KISS's Gene Simmons. The documentary will also feature exclusive interviews with pivotal band members including the final interview with former vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who sadly died last year.

Featuring rare archival footage and all-new animated sequences of the band's legendary mascot Eddie, the film offers a unique visual experience that highlights IRON MAIDEN's widespread impact and the strong connection between the band and their truly global army of fans. The film also explores the cultural movement IRON MAIDEN has helped shape and their enduring legacy in both music and fan culture, challenging common perceptions of the wider significance of rock music and heavy metal.

IRON MAIDEN were formed in east London 50 years ago in 1975 and were seen to pioneer the globally inspiring new wave of British heavy metal movement. They have sold well over 100 million records worldwide, performing more than 2500 concerts in 64 countries across 6 continents. Later this year they will add to this number as they embark on their huge "Run For Your Lives" tour starting in Budapest, Hungary in May.

Helen Parker, executive vice president of Universal Pictures Content Group and executive producer, said: "We're thrilled IRON MAIDEN have entrusted us to bring their legacy to cinemas around the world. Working closely with the band and their passionate fans has been an unrivalled experience allowing us to tell their story in a unique way and celebrate their incomparable fearless creativity in their 50th-anniversary year."

Rod Smallwood, IRON MAIDEN's manager, said: "We're proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of IRON MAIDEN with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers. We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain's biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago."

The official, as-yet-untitled IRON MAIDEN documentary is directed by Malcolm Venville ("Churchill At War") and produced by Dominic Freeman ("Spirits In The Forest - A Depeche Mode Film"). Parker ("Bogart: Life Comes In Flashes") serves as executive producer.

IRON MAIDEN were founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris and have grown to become one of the world's most celebrated bands. With a steady recording output beginning with their self-titled 1980 debut, they have released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries and were carried to some of these aboard Ed Force One, a Boeing 757 and then later a 747 piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson. They have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award, among many other accolades, most recently joining THE ROLLING STONES and PINK FLOYD with their very own Royal Mail stamp set. Their beer, Trooper Beer, is now in its twelfth year and has sold in excess of 40 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries including six local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Australia. 2025 marks the band's official 50th year and is being celebrated by a two-year world tour titled "Run For Your Lives" and a range of events and products including their first ever official hardcover visual history book, "Infinite Dreams".