OMNIUM GATHERUM Vocalist JUKKA PELKONEN Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jukka Pelkonen, vocalist of Finnish melodic death metal powerhouse OMNIUM GATHERUM, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. As a result, Jukka will miss the band's European "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way" tour, which is scheduled to kick off on February 11 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Earlier today (Monday, February 2),Jukka released the following statement via social media: "It is Jukka from OG. I have to inform you I won't be able to participate on the upcoming European tour. This is because I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. And now this serious situation requires my full attention. ⁠

"But worry not. OG is a train which is not easily stopped. After a careful dialogue and consideration with my brothers in OG we decided to ask a talented individual to join the tour. He is Henry Hämäläinen. An experienced singer and a frontman. We think he is more than suitable to headbang with OG on this tour."

OMNIUM GATHERUM added: "As a silver lining, the tour is still happening in its entirety and we'll make sure it's going to be one hell of a ride! Even with this setback, the spirit of OG is strong, so see you all at the shows!

⁠Henry commented: "Hi there OG family, Henry here!⁠ While I'm truly saddened by Jukka having to step away from this tour, I'm extremely honored to be called upon in the band's time of need. The trust shown by the whole band — and especially Jukka himself — means a lot to me."⁠

Last month OMNIUM GATHERUM surprise released a new single, "Moongold". The song was written and recorded during the sessions for their critically acclaimed album "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way", released late last year to widespread praise from the international music press, and serves as a perfect bonus track to complement the album as a whole.

Kicking off their 30th-anniversary year, and widely regarded as one of Finland's most internationally active touring metal bands, OMNIUM GATHERUM will embark on their European headline tour on February 11, with FALLUJAH and IN MOURNING as special guests. The world tour cycle for "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way" began already last year with an extensive North American headline tour.

Formed in 1996 in the coastal town of Karhula, OMNIUM GATHERUM has long stood at the crossroads of traditional heavy metal, Gothenburg-style melodic death, and progressive finesse — earning the tongue-in-cheek label adult-oriented death metal.

On "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way", founding guitarist and chief songwriter Markus Vanhala (also in INSOMNIUM, CEMETERY SKYLINE) sought to capture the band's full scope: catchy hooks, searing solos, thunderous rhythms, inventive keys, and vocals that shift between aggression and melody with ease.

Through its lyrics, "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way" is structured as a loose concept album, narrating "stories from the streets" through the experiences of dreamers, fiends, liars and wanderers. Songs like "Walking Ghost Phase" delve into addiction and despair, while "Ignite The Flame" champions brotherhood and rebellion. In "The Darkest City", the urban landscape itself speaks, reflecting the chaos of the modern world.

The music was captured in various Finnish studios — some in repurposed industrial spaces with a haunted stillness. Meanwhile, Jukka Pelkonen's vocal sessions were tracked in Sweden with Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK),who co-produced the vocals and lent his voice to the powerful gang shouts. For the gearheads, the vocal tracks were cut on the legendary SSL console used on QUEEN's "Innuendo", adding a touch of rock history to the powerful performance. And to round out the album's production, the band once again turned to Jens Bogren and Tony Lindgren from Sweden's renowned Fascination Street Studios for mixing and mastering.

OMNIUM GATHERUM is:

Jukka Pelkonen - vocals

Markus Vanhala - guitar, backing vocals

Aapo Koivisto - keyboards

Mikko Kivistö - bass, clean vocals

Atte Pesonen - drums

