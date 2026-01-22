OPETH Releases Performance Video For 'Paragraph Seven' From 'The Last Will And Testament' Album

Swedish progressive metal legends OPETH return with a powerful new performance video for "§7", a key track from their critically acclaimed album "The Last Will And Testament".

The video captures the band in raw, commanding form, spotlighting the precision, atmosphere, and emotional weight that define OPETH at this stage of their career. Focused and unembellished, the performance highlights the band's musical chemistry and the intensity at the heart of the track.

The release arrives ahead of OPETH's upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off in two weeks and will see the band bringing the music of "The Last Will And Testament" to stages across the country alongside fan favorites from their storied catalog.

OPETH's Mikael Åkerfeldt comments: "That track was scary to play live at first. Most of our songs are challenging, I suppose, and this one is no exception. I believe we all love playing this one. There are a myriad of details that could go wrong though, but it's fun. It keeps you on your toes. And of course, then there's Ian Anderson's narrations, which is the only thing in our set that isn't 'live'. Since we don't play to a click track, it's dragging or pushing depending on the tempo of the evening. Again, it's fun and I love the unforeseeable character of this song in a live setting. That's a bit odd since I normally want to feel completely secure and really know what I'm doing. I generally don't like surprises on stage."

"§7" serves as a pivotal moment within the album's broader narrative, which has been widely praised for its cinematic flow, depth, and fearless exploration of light and shade. By stripping the song back to its essence, the new video reinforces OPETH's ability to balance technical mastery with emotional resonance — a duality Mikael Åkerfeldt has often highlighted in the band's work.

Following the U.S. run, OPETH will also perform select dates across Europe later this year.

Fans old and new are encouraged to revisit the album in full, streaming "§7" alongside its other chapters to experience the complete arc as intended. From its haunting opening moments to its powerful conclusion, the record rewards deep listening.

Watch the performance video for "§7" now, listen to "The Last Will And Testament" on all major platforms, and catch OPETH live where tickets remain available.

OPETH 2026 North American tour dates:

Feb. 05 - US Montclair, The Wellmont Theater

Feb. 06 - US Boston, Orpheum Theater

Feb. 07 - US Philadelphia, The Filmore Philadelphia

Feb. 10 - US Detroit, Masonic Temple Theater

Feb. 11 - US Chicago, Riviera Theater

Feb. 12 - US St. Louis, The Pageant

Feb. 14 - US Dallas, The Bomb Factory

Feb. 15 - US Houston, Bayou Music Center

Feb. 16 - US San Antonio, Majestic Theater

Feb. 18 - US Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Center

Feb. 20 - US Las Vegas, Pearl Concert Theater At Palms

Feb. 21 - US Riverside, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 22 - US Sacramento, Channel 24

Feb. 24 - US Seattle, Paramount Theater

Feb. 25 - CA Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

"The Last Will And Testament" was released on November 22, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music/Moderbolaget.

"The Last Will And Testament" was written by Åkerfeldt, with lyrics conferred with Klara Rönnqvist Fors (THE HEARD, ex-CRUCIFIED BARBARA). "The Last Will And Testament" was co-produced by Åkerfeldt and Stefan Boman (GHOST, THE HELLACOPTERS),engineered by Boman, Joe Jones (KILLING JOKE, ROBERT PLANT) and OPETH, with Boman, Åkerfeldt and the rest of OPETH mixing at Atlantis and Hammerthorpe Studios in Stockholm. The strings on "The Last Will And Testament" were arranged by Åkerfeldt and returning prog friend Dave Stewart (EGG, KHAN) and conducted by Stewart at Angel Studios in London. Not one to miss a beat, visual artist Travis Smith returns to the fold, crafting his 11th cover, a haunting "photograph" reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's infamous "Overlook Hotel" photograph. Miles Showell (ABBA, QUEEN) also revisits mastering and vinyl lacquer cutting at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Åkerfeldt rolls out the red carpet for storied flautist and JETHRO TULL mainman Ian Anderson. Not only do Anderson's signature notes fly on "§4" and "§7", he narrates on "§1", "§2", "§4", and "§7". Joining Anderson, EUROPE's Joey Tempest lends a backing vocal hand on "§2", while Åkerfeldt's youngest daughter, Mirjam Åkerfeldt, is the disembodied voice in "§1".

"The Last Will And Testament" is a concept album set in the post-World War I era, unfolding the story of a wealthy, conservative patriarch whose last will and testament reveals shocking family secrets. The narrative weaves through the patriarch's confessions, the reactions of his twin children, and the mysterious presence of a polio-ridden girl who the family have taken care of. The album begins with the reading of the father's will in his mansion. Among those in attendance is a young girl, who, despite being an orphan and polio-ridden, has been raised by the family. Her presence at the will reading raises suspicions and questions among the twins.

"The Last Will And Testament" is the darkest and heaviest record OPETH has made in decades, and it is also the band's most fearlessly progressive. A concept album recounting the reading of one recently deceased man's will to an audience of his surviving family members, it brims with haunting melodrama, shocking revelations and some of the wildest and most unpredictable music that Åkerfeldt has ever written.

The follow-up to 2019's widely acclaimed "In Cauda Venenum", "The Last Will And Testament" is set in the shadowy, sepia-stained 1920s. It slowly reveals its secrets like some classic thriller from the distant, cobwebbed past, with each successive song shining more light on the stated machinations of our dead (but definitely not harmless) protagonist. The emotional chaos of the story is perfectly matched by OPETH's vivid but claustrophobic soundtrack, which artfully winds its way towards a crestfallen but sumptuous finale. Masters of their own idiosyncratic musical domain, OPETH have never sounded more unique.

"The Last Will And Testament" is destined to be a milestone in OPETH's illustrious recorded history. The band's first out-and-out concept record, it features guest cameos from JETHRO TULL legend Ian Anderson and Joey Tempest, frontman with Swedish rock gods EUROPE. Only one of the album's eight songs has a title: closing ballad "A Story Never Told". The rest are simply labeled as numbered chapters in this slowly unfolding saga of deceit, recrimination and betrayal. Enigmatic, unsettling and immersive, "The Last Will And Testament" is a turbulent, prog metal tale like no other.

Making his recorded debut alongside OPETH's long-established lineup of Mikael Åkerfeldt, guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bassist Martin Mendez and keyboard maestro Joakim Svalberg on "The Last Will And Testament" is new drummer Waltteri Väyrynen, who joined the band in 2022.