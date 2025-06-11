ORANGE9MM Releases First New Song In 26 Years, 'Turn It Up'

Fresh off supporting REFUSED and QUICKSAND in New York City as part of "The Refused Are Fucking Dead" farewell tour, ORANGE9MM has released its first new music since the 1990s. The latest single, "Turn It Up", which can be heard below, solidifies the new lineup, furthering 9MM's legacy as a band fundamental to the DNA of New York City post-hardcore. The artwork for "Turn It Up" was created by Mike Saes.

Exploding on to the scene with its self-titled EP in 1994 (Revelation Records),ORANGE9MM was founded by singer Chaka Malik (BURN, GHOST DECIBELS) and guitarist Chris Traynor (formerly of FOUNTAINHEAD, HELMET, currently BUSH). Chaka was raised in New York City housing projects and Chris continues the lineage of successful and influential musicians from Long Island. Driven by a mutual desire to explore how they could expand their punk and New York hardcore roots, the result was a riff- and rhythm-heavy, hook-laden danceable groove under cutting, urban vocals. This diverse, multi-genre approach was the foundation of ORANGE9MM.

Adding Matthew Cross on drums and Davide Gentile on bass, they recorded "Driver Not Included" (Atlantic Records),a seminal record in the post-hardcore and nascent nu-metal genres. The record was produced by Dave Jerden (ALICE IN CHAINS, JANE'S ADDICTION, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS).

Soon after, ORANGE9MM's appearance on the first Warped Tour led to amplified exposure with a new and enthusiastic audience. Subsequent tours with KORN, DEFTONES, SEVENDUST, HELMET, QUICKSAND and BIOHAZARD broadened their fanbase, bringing their raw, emotionally charged energy to new fans across the globe.

Toward the end of recording their sophomore album "Tragic" (Atlantic Records),recorded with producer Dave Sardy (OASIS, INCUBUS, WOLFMOTHER),Long Island based multi-instrumentalist Taylor Mclam joined the fold. His gifted ear for melody and natural groove were apparent on ORANGE9MM's MTV/radio hit single "Failure", his contribution to the "Tragic" LP. He remained a core songwriter through the band's subsequent full-length "Pretend I'm Human" (Ng/Artemis Records).

Known for their engaging live shows and heavy groove, ORANGE9MM reformed in 2024 with the addition of Long Island natives Chris Enriquez (drums; SPOTLIGHTS, JULIE CHRISTMAS, ON THE MIGHT OF PRINCES) and Cory Bonfiglio (bass; TOTAL MELTDOWN). With a new LP in the works and high demand for shows, ORANGE9MM is set to deliver more aggressive yet optimistic music to a world that needs it now more than ever.

Photo by Jammi Yorke