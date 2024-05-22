ORBIT CULTURE Announces Headline Dates Around SLIPKNOT's 25th-Anniversary Tour

Following the announcement of a support slot on SLIPKNOT's "Here Comes The Pain" 25th-anniversary North American tour, Swedish juggernauts ORBIT CULTURE have revealed that they will play select headline shows to fill out the itinerary. Regional support will come from THROWN INTO EXILE, LIFE CYCLES and REPENTANCE on select dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time at www.Orbitculture.com.

Tour dates:

Jul. 27 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction **

Jul. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile **

Jul. 30 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage ***

Jul. 31 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ***

Aug. 02 - Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Factory ***

Aug. 03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Aug. 04 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Aug. 06 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

Aug. 07 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion At Star Lake *

Aug. 09 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

Aug. 10 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Aug. 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 14 - Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion *

Aug. 15 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC @ Theater Fairmount

Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Scotibank Arena *

Aug. 19 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic ****

Aug. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ****

Aug. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Aug. 22 - Denver, CO - @ Gothic

Aug. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug. 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades **

* with SLIPKNOT and KNOCKED LOOSE

** with THROWN INTO EXILE

*** with LIFE CYCLES

**** with REPENTANCE

Earlier in the year, ORBIT CULTURE announced a new deal with Century Media Records.

Hailing from the small town of Eksjö, Sweden (located between the revered metal cities of Gothenburg and Stockholm),ORBIT CULTURE — consisting of guitarist and vocalist Niklas Karlsson, guitarist Richard Hansson, bassist Fredrik Lennartsson and drummer Christopher Wallerstedt — has grown into a global force, melding together, riffs that are equal parts thrash, death metal and industrial with arresting hooks and a layered atmosphere that invites comparison to GOJIRA, METALLICA and STATIC-X while carving out something that is uniquely their own.

ORBIT CULTURE's 2023 album, "Descent", and its subsequent EP release, "The Forgotten", topped many recent year-end lists including Metal Hammer who described the album as "a formidable entwining of modern metal's most effective and exciting strands into an impressive milestone." Exhaustive worldwide touring and a steady stream of crowd-pummeling festival slots across the globe, have set the stage for something much larger.

In January and February, ORBIT CULTURE toured North America with MACHINE HEAD and FEAR FACTORY, as well as newcomers GATES TO HELL, on the "Slaughter The Martour". The U.S. and Canadian run continued the Swedish band's exhaustive work in the territory, which has included tours with IN FLAMES and AVATAR and won ORBIT CULTURE a rabid fanbase and high placement on Sirius XM's Liquid Metal "Devil's Dozen" year-end chart.