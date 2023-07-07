ORBIT CULTURE Releases New Single, 'From The Inside'

Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE has released a new single, "From The Inside". The track, which highlights the band's blend of captivating songwriting loaded with infectious hooks and crushing melodies, is taken from ORBIT CULTURE's upcoming album, "Descent", due on August 18. The official music video for the song can be seen below.

ORBIT CULTURE's Niklas Karlsson (guitars/vocals) states about "From The Inside": "Right off the bat, starting in the writing and demo stage of this album, all of us in the band felt that this song was special. It is somewhat of a melancholic track, but with a deadly punch that works well over this atmospheric clean guitar. The intro felt right, the verse felt right and the chorus felt right. It’s just one of those songs that combined all of the elements of this album into a single track."

He continues: "The lyrics contain several metaphors talking about not really being fit in and dealing with life’s everyday bullshit. I drew a line between the similarity of solitude to being left outside in the cold, which mostly starts within yourself. That’s how the whole visual aspect of the video came from, being left out, seeing the world and the rest of the world can see you, but you can't be touched.

"We wanted this album to sound as big and aggressive as possible, while maintaining a pleasant listening experience. I took a lot of inspiration from the movie 'Dune', not because of the story or anything, but because the combination of imagery and music created this vast picture and we wanted to convey that epic feel with this new album."

"Descent" track listing:

01. Descending

02. Black Mountain

03. Sorrower

04. From The Inside

05. Vultures Of North

06. Alienated

07. The Aisle Of Fire

08. Undercity

09. Descent

10. Through Time

Regarding how ORBIT CULTURE came together, Karlsson told Revolver magazine: "We are from the small town of Eksjö in the southern parts of Sweden. A two-hour drive southwest you'll find Gothenburg and with a three-hour drive northeast you'll find Stockholm, so we live pretty much in woods between the two big cities of Sweden.

"We started out as a small jam group with people coming and going. In the beginning, the main reason we started to hang out at the rehearsal space was to drink beer and have a place to hang out. In the beginning of 2013, me and co-founding member Maximilian Zinsmeister decided to start to record some demos. Both me and him did play in other bands back and forth but when we got the Line6 POD UX1, we really started to get into recording and that's when we wanted to put some songs out. We decided to record an EP during the spring and summer with drummer Markus Bladh and bassist Christoffer Olsson joining the band. During the writing of our first and second albums, 'In Medias Res' and 'Rasen', some of the members left to pursue university and other interests. During the summer of 2016, Richard Hansson replaced Maximilian Zinsmeister on lead guitar along with Fredrik Lennartsson taking over the bass player role. A couple of years later in 2018, Markus decided to leave the band to pursue other interests, too — that's when our new drummer and latest addition Christopher Wallerstedt joined the band."