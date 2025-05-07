ORBIT CULTURE Shares New Single 'The Tales Of War'

Swedish metallers ORBIT CULTURE have released a new single, "The Tales Of War". The song's accompanying music video, which finds the band braving a raging storm, was directed by Riivata Visuals and can be seen below.

ORBIT CULTURE comments: "'The Tales Of War' marks the beginning of a new chapter for ORBIT CULTURE. While other songs evolved and shifted during the writing process, this one stayed exactly as it was from the very start. It captures everything that defines ORBIT CULTURE — the cinematic elements, the build-up, the verses, and the chorus. From the beginning, we knew this had to be the first song to introduce this new era. On almost every show we've ever played, we've used these long, cinematic intros to set the mood — but this time, we figured: Why not bake that feeling straight into the song itself? Even as we move forward and leave parts of our past behind, we needed a bridge to the future — and this track became that bridge."

After supporting TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE earlier this year, ORBIT CULTURE is gearing up for European summer festivals and supporting IN FLAMES on select shows.

Hailing from the small town of Eksjö, Sweden (located between the revered metal cities of Gothenburg and Stockholm),ORBIT CULTURE, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Niklas Karlsson, guitarist Richard Hansson, bassist Fredrik Lennartsson, and drummer Christopher Wallerstedt, has grown into a global force, melding together, riffs that are equal parts thrash, death metal and industrial with arresting hooks and a layered atmosphere that invites comparison to GOJIRA, METALLICA and STATIC-X while carving out something that is uniquely their own.

ORBIT CULTURE's 2023 album "Descent" and its subsequent EP release "The Forgotten" topped many year-end lists in 2023, including Metal Hammer which described the album as "a formidable entwining of modern metal’s most effective and exciting strands into an impressive milestone."

Photo credit: Niklas Karlsson