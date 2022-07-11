Orchestral Version Of METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' Featured In HBO's 'Westworld' (Audio)

WaterTower Music has released two new tracks from the soundtrack of the fourth season of the HBO original series "Westworld", including a version of METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" by the show's composer Ramin Djawadi ("Game Of Thrones", "Uncharted", "Iron Man", "Pacific Rim", "Eternals", "Clash Of The Titans") as featured in the third episode of the new season, which premiered last night.

"Westworld" is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy based on Michael Crichton's 1973 feature of the same title and stars Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandiwe Newton, Luke Hemsworth, Jeffrey Wright, Angela Sarafyan, Simon Quarterman and Ed Harris.

Season four of the drama currently airs Sunday nights on HBO and is also available to stream on HBO Max.

As the opening cut on METALLICA's self-titled album, "Enter Sandman" became bigger than the band could have imagined. It was a game changer for METALLICA, which ended up selling more than sixteen million copies of the album in the U.S. alone. Meanwhile, the song itself turned into a staple at athletic events, including professional baseball games and wrestling matches.

In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich reflected on "Enter Sandman" and its influence behind the so-called "Black Album." "There was a riff on Kirk's [Hammett] riff tape," he explained. "The whole song is just that riff. 'Enter Sandman' was the blueprint. The rest of the record appeared over two months."

After the "Black Album" was first released, a number of people commented that the "Enter Sandman" introduction and dominant musical riff were similar to that of a song that came out two years earlier, "Tapping Into The Emotional Void" by the Los Angeles quartet EXCEL.

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine, who was a member of METALLICA for less than two years, from 1981 to 1983, famously told Metal Maniacs magazine in a 2004 interview that "Enter Sandman" "was ripped off from a band called EXCEL."

METALLICA co-manager Cliff Burnstein told the Los Angeles Times that he had never heard of the EXCEL song. But he chalked up the songs' similarities to coincidence.

"If EXCEL could write that one (as good as that),I'm sure they can write more," Burnstein said. "Then they'll be successful."

"Enter Sandman" still stands as the biggest hit of METALLICA's career, having peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in August 1991.