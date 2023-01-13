  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ORGY Drops New Single 'Empty'

January 13, 2023

ORGY has just released a new single, "Empty"

The band's frontman Jay Gordon stated about the new track: "I'm excited to finally start getting these tracks out for ORGY again. As we move toward a new direction musically speaking, I wanted to put a track out that has a bit of that signature ORGY sound, and hint at what's coming next. Hope everyone will see the big picture and enjoy this track called 'Empty' about being drained from always trying to make everyone happy."

Gordon added that "Empty" "sums up the rigors of both intimate and platonic friendships alike, and how draining they can be to maintain."

"Empty" was mixed by Eric Racy and mastered by Trevor Case of Case Mastering.

ORGY played "VampireFreaks Presents: Dark Side Of The Con" in April 2022 and did a short seven-show run in support of the "Karma Kastles" and "Shady AF" singles. They most recently played the Endless Night Vampire Ball in New Orleans on October 29, 2022 to a sold-out crowd.

ORGY will play the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on March 24 and will appear at the Sick New World music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 13.

ORGY spawned from the late 1990s goth music scene with its remake of NEW ORDER's "Blue Monday". Upon release, the track sold over one million copies and has sold more than two million copies to date. In late 2005, after the release of "Punk Statik Paranoia" via D1 Music And Associates, their independent DVD "Trans Global Spectacle" via D1 Music / DLC Records and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Gordon decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again in support of ORGY's fans. Jay, Carlton Bost and Nic Speck have been the ORGY core since 2011.

After several years of releasing singles to the masses, ORGY has proven its long-lasting potency with a refreshed lineup and sound. The modern incarnation of ORGY has been transformed and sees the band poised to re-establish themselves in the EDM, industrial and hard rock scenes.

Photo credit: Kimberly Woo

Find more on Orgy
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).