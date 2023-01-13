ORGY Drops New Single 'Empty'

ORGY has just released a new single, "Empty"

The band's frontman Jay Gordon stated about the new track: "I'm excited to finally start getting these tracks out for ORGY again. As we move toward a new direction musically speaking, I wanted to put a track out that has a bit of that signature ORGY sound, and hint at what's coming next. Hope everyone will see the big picture and enjoy this track called 'Empty' about being drained from always trying to make everyone happy."

Gordon added that "Empty" "sums up the rigors of both intimate and platonic friendships alike, and how draining they can be to maintain."

"Empty" was mixed by Eric Racy and mastered by Trevor Case of Case Mastering.

ORGY played "VampireFreaks Presents: Dark Side Of The Con" in April 2022 and did a short seven-show run in support of the "Karma Kastles" and "Shady AF" singles. They most recently played the Endless Night Vampire Ball in New Orleans on October 29, 2022 to a sold-out crowd.

ORGY will play the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on March 24 and will appear at the Sick New World music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 13.

ORGY spawned from the late 1990s goth music scene with its remake of NEW ORDER's "Blue Monday". Upon release, the track sold over one million copies and has sold more than two million copies to date. In late 2005, after the release of "Punk Statik Paranoia" via D1 Music And Associates, their independent DVD "Trans Global Spectacle" via D1 Music / DLC Records and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Gordon decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again in support of ORGY's fans. Jay, Carlton Bost and Nic Speck have been the ORGY core since 2011.

After several years of releasing singles to the masses, ORGY has proven its long-lasting potency with a refreshed lineup and sound. The modern incarnation of ORGY has been transformed and sees the band poised to re-establish themselves in the EDM, industrial and hard rock scenes.

Photo credit: Kimberly Woo