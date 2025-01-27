ORIANTHI Is Receiving Treatment For Torn Hamstring And Hip Damage

Australian guitarist Orianthi has sustained an injury which has apparently forced her to pull out of her previously announced return to Alice Cooper's touring band for the legendary rocker's January and February 2025 dates. Taking her place in Cooper's group is former GUNS N' ROSES axeman Gilby Clarke.

Clarke is filling in for Cooper's longtime guitarist Nita Strauss, who was unable to make the shows due to a scheduling conflict with her solo tour.

Although Cooper's press release announcing Clarke's addition to Alice's band cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for Orianthi's absence, she has revealed on Instagram that she is recovering from an injury she suffered during her last run of shows.

"Unfortunately I have a torn hamstring and damage to my hip after last tour," she wrote. "Not sure exactly when it happened but the pain I feel/felt is bad… getting it fixed up now."

Orianthi performed while seated at PRS Guitars' 40th-anniversary show on Friday, January 24. On Sunday (January 26),she posted a picture from what appears to be a doctor's office where she was receiving treatment for her injury.

Orianthi toured with Alice from 2011 to 2014, along with longtime band members Chuck Garric, Glen Sobel, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie.

Orianthi (Orianthi Panagaris) looks as much like a rock star as she does a supermodel. But it's her extraordinary guitar chops that turn the most heads. She began playing professionally when she was thirteen years old before going on to perform and/or tour with Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora and Dave Stewart. She was hired by Michael Jackson for his "This Is It" tour before his untimely death and performed with the supergroup HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES (Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen). Orianthi's debut album, "Violet Journey", was released in 2005 and she has issued five solo albums to date. She was featured accompanying Carrie Underwood during a Grammy Awards telecast, performed on "American Idol" and appears in Jackson's documentary concert film "This Is It". Elle magazine named Orianthi one of the "12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists" and she won the 2010 "Breakthrough Guitarist Of The Year" award from Guitar International magazine.