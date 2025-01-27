  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ORIANTHI Is Receiving Treatment For Torn Hamstring And Hip Damage

January 27, 2025

Australian guitarist Orianthi has sustained an injury which has apparently forced her to pull out of her previously announced return to Alice Cooper's touring band for the legendary rocker's January and February 2025 dates. Taking her place in Cooper's group is former GUNS N' ROSES axeman Gilby Clarke.

Clarke is filling in for Cooper's longtime guitarist Nita Strauss, who was unable to make the shows due to a scheduling conflict with her solo tour.

Although Cooper's press release announcing Clarke's addition to Alice's band cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for Orianthi's absence, she has revealed on Instagram that she is recovering from an injury she suffered during her last run of shows.

"Unfortunately I have a torn hamstring and damage to my hip after last tour," she wrote. "Not sure exactly when it happened but the pain I feel/felt is bad… getting it fixed up now."

Orianthi performed while seated at PRS Guitars' 40th-anniversary show on Friday, January 24. On Sunday (January 26),she posted a picture from what appears to be a doctor's office where she was receiving treatment for her injury.

Orianthi toured with Alice from 2011 to 2014, along with longtime band members Chuck Garric, Glen Sobel, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie.

Orianthi (Orianthi Panagaris) looks as much like a rock star as she does a supermodel. But it's her extraordinary guitar chops that turn the most heads. She began playing professionally when she was thirteen years old before going on to perform and/or tour with Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora and Dave Stewart. She was hired by Michael Jackson for his "This Is It" tour before his untimely death and performed with the supergroup HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES (Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen). Orianthi's debut album, "Violet Journey", was released in 2005 and she has issued five solo albums to date. She was featured accompanying Carrie Underwood during a Grammy Awards telecast, performed on "American Idol" and appears in Jackson's documentary concert film "This Is It". Elle magazine named Orianthi one of the "12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists" and she won the 2010 "Breakthrough Guitarist Of The Year" award from Guitar International magazine.

Find more on Orianthi
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).