ORIANTHI On Her Latest Album 'Some Kind Of Feeling': 'I Was Able To Do Whatever I Wanted'

In a new interview with Guitarristas, critically acclaimed guitarist and singer Orianthi was asked how the creative process behind her latest studio album, "Some Kind Of Feeling", was different from that for 2022's "Rock Candy". She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, 'Rock Candy' kind of had parameters around it. I had a lot of fun creating with my dear friend Jacob Bunton. We wrote and recorded the entire album in 14 days. So that was a goal I set, and we did it. We handed it in. With 'Some Kind Of Feeling', I was able to do whatever I wanted. So, basically, create the album I've always wanted to do. And I produced half of the record — well, not half of it, but four songs — and then Kevin Shirley produced the rest of it. And it was an honor to work with Kevin. He's a great producer and he's a great person and he brought a lot of energy to the studio, so I loved it."

Asked if she has all the songs pretty much finished before she starts recording or if it was a process where she develops the tracks as she starts tracking the LP, Orianthi responded: "They're pretty much done, 'cause I like to record, do pre-production in my home, bring them in. But then we change things around. Kevin's, like, 'I think you should add this or do something different.' I'm, like, 'Okay, cool.' So we change it up. Yeah."

She added: "I pretty much fully produce up demos at home — how I want 'em to sound, the textures, all the layers. So they're similar [to the final versions], but they're not because they're all programmed except for the guitars and all the vocals. But, yeah, so there's more life to the real thing, 'cause you've got real drums and we cut it all live."

"Some Kind Of Feeling" came out digitally on June 27 via Woodward Avenue Records and will be made available on CD on August 15, and on vinyl on September 19.

Orianthi produced three songs from the new album: "First Time Blues", "Ghost" and "Bad For Each Other". The remaining seven songs on the album, including the "Attention" single, were produced by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley (Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Joanne Shaw Taylor).

Orianthi, who has previously played with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart and Richie Sambora, and who was hired by Michael Jackson for his London performances the year of his untimely death, has had plenty of her success as an artist in her own right, starting with her Top 20 Billboard pop hit "According To You" and gold-selling Geffen album "Believe", released in 2009. While playing with legends over the years, she's continued to build her discography with numerous albums on different labels.

Shirley's extensive resume includes Bonamassa, JOURNEY, AEROSMITH, LED ZEPPELIN, DREAM THEATER and countless artists from his home country of South Africa and his later adopted home of Australia.