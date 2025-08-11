Former MISFITS Singer MICHALE GRAVES Is Working On New Music And A Book That Will Come Out In 2026

In a new interview with Brazil's 92.5 Kiss FM, former MISFITS singer Michale Graves confirmed that he is planning on releasing new music in the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. I certainly will have some new releases in 2026. I'm working on new music right now and recording. I'm putting something together that probably by the time I get to South America I'll be able to talk more about. So, yeah, new music, videos. I'm writing a book that should come out in 2026. I'm working on lots of things.

"As far as new music, I didn't wanna release something that was subpar," he explained. "And if I'm gonna release something, which I am, I wanna be able to be proud of it. I want it to be able to really capture what I hear in my mind. I make tons of demos. I've been working these past years and just recording all these new songs that I have and these ideas just over and over and really trying them in different ways and just really producing that the heck out of them. So, when I do release them, it's gonna be awesome."

Asked if fans can expect to hear some of this new material when Graves embarks on a South American tour in late October, the singer, who fronted MISFITS from 1995 to 2000, said: "Yeah, you know what? We might play a new song or two, something brand new that we can put out there and just kind of tease. So, yeah, there's so much material. Sometimes it's overwhelming trying to figure out what to play because there's all the MISFITS songs that everybody wants to hear, and then there's so much Michale Graves stuff. But yeah, the band knows one of the new songs, and we actually recorded it. So, yeah, for sure."

Michale is an internationally recognized artist who has been creating music and telling stories for over two decades. Before his 20th birthday, he was recruited to be the lead singer and primary songwriter of the legendary punk band the MISFITS. Graves faced an uphill battle of immense criticism while trying to fill the shoes of original MISFITS vocalist Glenn Danzig, but he injected the group with freshness, youth and energy which rewrote the history of the band in a way that even his sharpest critics found undeniable, reaching a whole new generation of music fans in the process.

After recording two albums with the MISFITS, "American Psycho" via Geffen and "Famous Monsters" through Roadrunner, as well as touring the world to meet millions of fans, Graves quit the band to blaze his own path. Michale steadily built a reputation as the working-man's punk rocker. He reintroduced himself to the scene with non-stop touring around the country before taking his new act worldwide.

In recent years, some of Graves's concerts ended up being canceled over his reported affiliation with the right-wing group Proud Boys.

When Graves testified on behalf of five Proud Boys members in March 2023 that he was asked to perform for them on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, he acknowledged that members of the Proud Boys may have been guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds that day, but he said he did not believe they had any intention of targeting Congress.

The singer, who gained notoriety for his conservative views, has claimed that his "candor" got him "canceled", resulting in him being removed from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

He went on to resurrect his show called "Radio Deadly With Michale Graves", which he brought to the Censored.TV platform.