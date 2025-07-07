Original ANGEL WITCH Bassist KEVIN RIDDLES Dies

Kevin Riddles, a founding member of ANGEL WITCH, TYTAN and BAPHOMET, died on Friday, July 4 after a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Kevin Heybourne, sole remaining founding member of ANGEL WITCH confirmed Riddles's passing in a social media post earlier today (Monday, July 7). He wrote: "It is with immense sadness that I have to report that Kevin Riddles, our original bass player, passed away on Friday 4th July 2025.

"Kevin was a great guy and we remained mates until the end, he will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his wife Julie. Rest in peace Kev".

The Facebook page of Riddles's BAPHOMET also shared the news of his death.

"It is with great sadness that we have to inform you all of the passing of the one and only Kevin Riddles, original ANGEL WITCH member and bass player. We are all utterly devastated.

"Kevin 'Kev' Riddles passed away peacefully in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning 4th July 2025 An absolute legend in the truest sense of the word, a larger than life character, an incredible and dedicated musician and a very fine and wonderful human being.

"Rest easy big fella."

Riddles was an original member of ANGEL WITCH, involved in the conception and recording of the first classic album "Angel Witch" and other material until leaving in 1982 to form TYTAN. He was there at the beginning of the movement now called New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) and was present at gigs in the Music Machine, Marquee and Band Wagon.

BAPHOMET was formed in May 2021 as to revisit the idea of performing the first iconic ANGEL WITCH album and tracks from Riddles era with the band, (1977-1982),staying true to the original old-school sound.

BAPHOMET commenced a first series of gigs and festivals, including Blast From The Past, Headbangers Open Air, Metal Maniacs, British Steel and Keep It True Rising 2.

TYTAN was formed in 1982 by Riddles and drummer Dave Dufort, vocalist Norman "Kal" Swan, and guitarists Steve Gibbs and Stuart Adams. They were are a British heavy metal band considered part of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, known for their heavy driving riffs overlaid with epic melodic vocals.

Regarding how the idea for BAPHOMET came about, Riddles told Metal Talk: "[My wife] said, 'Why didn't you do something with that first album? There is the first album plus half a dozen extra songs that I was involved with. ANGEL WITCH still have to play a lot of those songs now, but not all of them."

