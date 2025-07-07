ALDO NOVA Suffers Cervical Spine Fracture In Fall

Canadian rocker Aldo Nova has been forced to cancel his previously announced shows after suffering a "serious" back injury in a fall.

The news of Nova's injury was revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 6) by Nova's wife. She wrote: "Hello, my name is Sylvia Bechard, and I am Aldo Nova's wife. Due to an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, Aldo has suffered a cervical spine fracture at the level of C1, which is a serious injury. Fortunately, he does not need spinal surgery but has to wear a special neckbrace for up to a year depending on his progress. I will keep you updated on a regular basis. Thank you all".

Born Aldo Caporuscio, Aldo launched his career more than 40 years ago with his 1982 double-platinum top ten self-titled debut, "Aldo Nova", and its definitive Hot 100 smash single "Fantasy". On the heels of the platinum-selling "Subject…Aldo Nova" and "Twitch", he emerged as a trusted collaborator for some of the biggest stars in the world. He co-wrote the song "Mr. Big Time" for the soundtrack of the movie "Armageddon" and worked closely withJon Bon Jovi on his soundtrack album for the film "Young Guns 2", writing the signature riff from Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze Of Glory". Bon Jovi returned the favor by collaborating on Aldo's 1991 "Blood On The Bricks". Working closely with Céline Dion, he penned "A New Day Has Come", "Your Light", "I Can't Fight The Feeling" and "You And I", even garnered a Grammy Award in the category of "Album Of The Year" for co-writing and producing three songs from her diamond-selling album "Falling Into You". Not to mention, his discography also includes writing songs for everyone from Faith Hill, Carole King and Clay Aiken to Garou and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT.

In 2008 Nova embarked on a 14-year journey to create his rock opera "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage", which was finally finished in March of 2022.

In April 2022, he released his 10-song EP "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage", a rock opera by Aldo that showcased all-new material. He filmed, produced, and edited three videos for three of the songs from the EP: "Free Your Mind", "Burn Like The Sun" and "King Of Deceit". The videos showcase Aldo in full costume and makeup to give a powerful performance in a more theatrical style.

In April 2022, he also released "Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded", which consisted of all his biggest songs completely redone and turbocharged. Aldo didn't stop there. In May 2022, he released his three-song EP of never-before-released songs called "Short Stories". Then, in June 19 2022, he released his tree-song all-instrumental EP "Sonic Hallucinations", which critics described as three symphonies for aliens. All four albums can be found on every major streaming platform and in CD format everywhere.