Original BLACK SABBATH To Play Final Show In July, With METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, Others Supporting

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — will play its final concert in July.

Dubbed "Back To The Beginning", the charity show will be held at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 5, with tickets on sale from 10 a.m. on February 14. Support at the gig will come from METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA and many more.

Rounding out the event will be an all-star group featuring Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),Jonathan Davis (KORN),Wolfgang Van Halen and many others. Morello will also serve as the musical director for the event.

Morello promises: "This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever."

See the full list of performers in the poster below.

All proceeds from the show will go to Birmingham charities Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Osbourne comments: "It's my time to go 'Back To The Beginning'… time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

METALLICA says: "We are beyond honored and humbled to be invited to perform at BLACK SABBATH's final show, back where it all began in Birmingham, England. On July 5 at Villa Park — home of Aston Villa — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite to play their first show together in 20 years. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM GMT on Friday, February 14, via Ticketmaster UK and Live Nation UK.

"As part of this huge celebration of nearly six decades of BLACK SABBATH, we'll hit the stage just before a short solo set from Ozzy Osbourne, followed by the mighty SABBATH closing the show. ANTHRAX, ALICE IN CHAINS, GOJIRA, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, MASTODON, PANTERA, and SLAYER will also be a part of the massive night.

"An incredible lineup of musicians from around the globe will also be on hand to pay tribute, including Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Duff McKagan & Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Frank Bello (ANTHRAX),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),Jake E. Lee, Jonathan Davis (KORN),K.K. Downing, Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),II (SLEEP TOKEN),Papa V Perpetua (GHOST),Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

"All profits from the night will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

"Our admiration for BLACK SABBATH runs deep, and we cannot wait to be a part of this historic event! We'll see you in Birmingham!"

A year ago, Sharon said that Ozzy was hoping to play a farewell concert at Birmingham's Villa Park as a "goodbye" to fans.

BLACK SABBATH is considered a pioneer of heavy metal and was formed in 1968 in Aston, Birmingham.

BLACK SABBATH has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The band has a star on the Broad Street Walk Of Stars in Birmingham, alongside individual stars in their own right, together with a bench in their honor.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, Osbourne and Butler all playing together.

Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced 11 years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its final reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.