Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS To Appear At Next Month's FAMOUS MONSTERS FESTIVAL

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss will appear at the Famous Monsters Festival at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania next month. The legendary 78-year-old rocker will meet fans on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 only.

Friday, September 13, 2024

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 14, 2024

12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

* No tableside selfies allowed

* Maximum of five items signed per guest/family

* No outside drumheads or drum parts

Drumheads will be available at the event at Peter's table, with proceeds going to charity.

Says Peter: "I'm looking forward to seeing you all. Safe travels and I will see you all soon!!! God bless."

For more information, visit PeterCriss.net.

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final full U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.