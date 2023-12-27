  • facebook
Original RATOS DE PORÃO Bassist JARBAS 'JABÁ' ALVES Dead At 60

December 27, 2023

Jarbas "Jabá" Alves, original bassist for Brazilian crossover legends RATOS DE PORÃO (Portuguese for "Basement Rats"), has died at the age of 60.

RATOS DE PORÃO announced Jabá's passing in a social media post on Tuesday (December 26), writing: "Rest in peace friend Jarbas".

Jabá's cause of death has not been revealed, but he had been dealing with liver issues for quite some time.

Jabá was part of the original lineup of RATOS DE PORÃO from 1981, before singer João Gordo joined the group. The bassist left RATOS DE PORÃO in 1993.

Jabá appeared on the classic RATOS DE PORÃO albums "Crucificados Pelo Sistema" (1984), "Descanse Em Paz" (1986), "Cada Dia Mais Sujo e Agressivo" (1987), "Brasil" (1989), "Anarkophobia" (1991), as well as "RDP Vivo" (1992).

