Original SALIVA Singer JOSEY SCOTT Confirms Stolen Trailer Has Been Recovered And All Gear Has Been Returned Intact

Original SALIVA singer Josey Scott has confirmed that his solo band's stolen tour trailer has been successfully recovered, with all equipment returned intact, and a suspect now in custody following a thorough investigation by the Tulsa Police Department.

The trailer, which was reported stolen earlier this week, contained essential touring gear critical to the band's live performances. Thanks to swift action by law enforcement and overwhelming public support, the situation has been fully resolved.

Josey Scott (real name: Joseph Sappington) and his team would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Tulsa Police Department — particularly the detectives involved — for their diligence and professionalism in recovering the trailer and apprehending the individual responsible. The band also wishes to recognize the incredible support from the music community. SHINEDOWN, including bassist/producer Eric Bass, immediately stepped in to help — organizing replacement gear and preparing it for shipment to ensure Josey's band could continue performing without interruption. Their generosity and quick action exemplify the strength of the rock community.

In addition, Josey and his band extend heartfelt thanks to fellow artists and colleagues who reached out in support during this time, including Brian "Head" Welch of KORN, Kevin Martin and everyone at CANDLEBOX, Deryck Whibley and SUM 41, and many others across the rock community who offered assistance, encouragement and solidarity. Special recognition is also given to the fans — those who stepped up in every way possible. From those who contributed to the GoFundMe, including fans who gave $5 or $10 even when they didn't have it to spare, to those who simply sent messages of encouragement and support — every gesture meant the world and will never be forgotten.

Additional thanks go to Rock Feed for helping amplify the story, and to everyone who shared, liked, and spread the word across social platforms. The collective effort played a major role in bringing this situation to a positive outcome.

During the initial response, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with replacing the stolen equipment. With the safe recovery of all gear, all donations will be fully refunded to contributors. The team is currently coordinating the return of the replacement gear provided, working closely with SHINEDOWN and their crew.

"This was a powerful reminder of how strong this community is," said Josey. "From law enforcement to fellow artists to the fans — everyone showed up. We're incredibly grateful."

Josey and his band are now focused on continuing their current tour schedule and look forward to seeing fans on the road.

Last October, Scott released two new singles, "Who?" and "Famous", both of which appeared to be lyrical jabs at the man who replaced him in SALIVA, Bobby Amaru. The songs arrived less than two months after the current lineup of SALIVA — fronted by Amaru — released a new single, "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts", featuring lyrics which were apparently aimed at Scott.

In December, Scott released another new single, "F.A.F.O.", which was a collaboration with Doobie, who has been described as "hip-hop's Kurt Cobain". The track was produced by ScatteredBrains and Mason Sacks and was co-written by Jordan Centers.

SALIVA launched its career in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a double-platinum selling album with hits that include "Click Click Boom" and "Your Disease".

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last several releases.

SALIVA reunited with Scott for a one-off appearance at the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Scott performed three songs with the group at the event, which also saw SALIVA play with Amaru.

SALIVA's founding guitarist Wayne Swinny died in March 2023 after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on tour.