BAD BRAINS' DARRYL JENIFER Announces New Instrumental Album 'The Weather Channel'

Darryl Jenifer — bassist and founding member of the legendary hardcore innovators BAD BRAINS — returns with "The Weather Channel", a new instrumental album arriving July 17 on Org Music on LP, CD and digital formats.

Rooted in exploratory jazz and threaded with elements of fusion, dub, psychedelia, and punk, "The Weather Channel" channels the fearless experimental spirit that has defined Jenifer's career into a deeply immersive and unpredictable listen built on fluid improvisation, deep grooves, and expansive ensemble interplay.

To mark the announcement, Jenifer has released the album's first single, "Sacred Love II", a reimagining of a song originally written for BAD BRAINS. The track arrives digitally alongside a limited seven-inch vinyl release featuring the exclusive B-side "F.A.L.S." from Jenifer's new punk project PALM BEACH.

"The Weather Channel" follows Jenifer's acclaimed 2010 solo debut "In Search Of Black Judas" and finds him leading a powerhouse quartet featuring drummer and percussionist Ben Perowsky, guitarist Karma "Chogyi" Marco and keyboardist John Medeski. The album also includes appearances from celebrated collaborators and late jazz luminaries Jack DeJohnette and Karl Berger, among others.

Across eleven tracks, the album presents nine new original compositions alongside fresh reinterpretations of two BAD BRAINS songs, reframing familiar themes through a richly textured jazz lens. While echoes of punk urgency, dub-heavy rhythm, and psychedelic atmosphere drift throughout the record, its foundation remains firmly rooted in adventurous ensemble playing and improvisation.

More than four decades after helping redefine hardcore music with BAD BRAINS, Jenifer continues to evolve as an artist — pushing far beyond genre expectations with a record that feels expansive, soulful, and entirely singular.

Rather than revisiting the past, "The Weather Channel" opens another chapter in Jenifer's creative evolution: one driven by curiosity, collaboration, and the same boundary-breaking mindset that made BAD BRAINS one of the most influential bands in punk history.

"The Weather Channel" track listing:

01. Sacred Love II

02. August

03. Loves Harmony

04. Re-Ignition II

05. Rights

06. Rights Dub

07. End Finity

08. Punkbomba

09. Daisy

10. Rock Love

11. Just Around The Corner

Photo credit: Darryl Jenifer