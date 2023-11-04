Original SALIVA Singer JOSEY SCOTT is Taking His Time Working On His Next Release: 'I Just Don't Wanna Rush Myself'

In a new interview with Bay Ragni of The Bay Ragni Show, original SALIVA singer Josey Scott spoke about his plans to record and release new music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's taken me a minute to get my feet wet again, to get back in the business and to get back out there and begin doing shows. And with Wayne's [Swinny, founding SALIVA guitarist] passing, and I changed management a year ago today, going through a management change and with Wayne's passing, there's just been a lot of… And I've lost a lot of family members since then. There's just been so much going on in my personal life with so much loss and some business things that have been going on in my life. And just being a dad, raising three kids… And just being a father and a husband and trying to keep the house in order and up and running has been a challenge. But I've continued to write."

He added: "Writing has never been a choice for me. It's just something that happens. I call it the radio in my head. And luckily, I've documented all these ideas and all these songs."

Scott went on to say that his upcoming solo release will not be encumbered by any musical constraints.

"As far as doing country or rock or whatever, I've always been all those things," he explained. "I've just recently taken the bridle off of myself, so to speak, and I don't want to saddle myself. I hate using all these equestrian references, but I don't want to saddle myself with one genre. I've never been just a heavy metal guy, and not just a hard rock guy, but I also love country music and I also love Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and jazz. I love Miles Davis. And I love soul music. I love James Brown and I love THE TEMPTATIONS. And I just want to do an album and albums that embody all those influences. I don't want to be saddled to one box. I wanna use all the crayons to color. And I think there's no wine before its time. So I've not tried to pressure myself. And I've spoken to [producer] Bob Marlette about doing some stuff together, as well as doing some stuff with ScatteredBrains from Nashville. Me and him are recording some stuff together. He's an amazing producer as well. But yeah, I'm just taking my time. I don't wanna rush it."

Josey added: "I've been going out and doing some Josey Scott, 'voice of SALIVA'-type shows and trying to get reacquainted with the fans and let them know that I'm back out there. I just don't wanna rush it. I want it to be perfect, especially in day and age when you don't have to necessarily release a full album's worth of material; you can just drop a single. So I got in the studio and did that song [' Just My Luck'] with SILENT THEORY. That gave me a little taste to getting back in the studio. And that was thanks to Paul Crosby, my ex-drummer from SALIVA. He got me involved. He's managing that band. And he got me back into that.

"I just don't wanna rush myself," he repeated. "I wanna take my time and take my Tennessee time doing it."

Scott, whose real name is Joseph Sappington, recently embarked on a tour under the JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA banner which sees him performing a lot of the band's classic songs without any of the other original SALIVA members.

Swinny died in March while on tour with SALIVA.

This past February, before Swinny's death, Scott announced that he had launched a new band called SHADE VIOLENT, also featuring his stepson Dylan.

It is not presently clear if Scott's upcoming album will be released under the JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA banner.

SALIVA launched its career in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a double-platinum selling album with hits that include "Click, Click Boom" and "Your Disease".

The band has toured the U.S. with SEVENDUST, AEROSMITH and KISS.

SALIVA reunited with Scott for a one-off appearance at last year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Bobby Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last five releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016),"10 Lives" (2018) and "Revelation" (2023).

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.